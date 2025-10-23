LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For A Duck Again

Virat Kohli disappointed fans again as the former Indian captain was dismissed for his second consecutive duck in the ongoing India vs Australia ODI series. After an eight-ball duck in the first ODI at Perth, Kohli faced only four balls in Adelaide before being trapped LBW by Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett. This marks the first time in Kohli’s career that he has recorded two successive ducks in ODIs.

Virat Kohli Out For Duck Again - India vs Australia 2nd ODI | Pic Credit: X
Virat Kohli Out For Duck Again - India vs Australia 2nd ODI | Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 23, 2025 11:12:12 IST

Virat Kohli Dismissed: Virat Kohli disappointed fans once again as the former Indian captain was dismissed for his second consecutive duck in the ongoing India vs Australia ODI series. After being out for an eight-ball duck in the first ODI in Perth, Kohli managed only four balls in Adelaide before being trapped in front by Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett without scoring.

This marks the first time in Kohli’s illustrious career that he has been dismissed for two successive ducks in ODIs. Coming to the crease after the fall of captain Shubman Gill in the seventh over, Kohli spent just four balls at the crease. The ball nipped back at him, and in an attempt to flick it, he missed completely and was caught plumb in front of the stumps.

Umpire Sam Nogajski raised his finger without hesitation. Kohli had a brief chat with teammate Rohit Sharma before walking back, shaking his head in disappointment. He acknowledged the crowd by raising his gloves as he left the field. The last time Kohli faced consecutive ducks in different formats was in Ahmedabad in 2021, when he was dismissed in both a Test and a T20I.

This was Kohli’s 40th duck in his international career and only his second in ODIs in Australia. Among Indian cricketers, only former pacer Zaheer Khan has more ducks, with a total of 43.
Kohli’s back-to-back dismissals triggered reactions from fans on social media. Many expressed disappointment, while others urged him to bounce back.

On X, one user wrote, “Virat Kohli after seeing Mitchell Starc deliver a ball outside off-stump on his comeback: ‘Ah, this is the feeling I missed the most! Must play! 0 off 8 balls is vintage comeback. The King is rusty, but the outside-off vulnerability is polished!’” Another user commented, “Unfortunate for Virat Kohli, dismissed for a 4-ball duck. Back-to-back ducks now – time for a strong comeback!” Some fans also noted his lack of match practice, saying it was clearly visible in his brief stay at the crease.
Despite the poor start, Kohli’s fans remain hopeful that the star batter will bounce back strongly in the remaining matches of the series. 

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 10:46 AM IST
