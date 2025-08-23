Virender Sehwag Opens Up About Furious Confrontation With Rahul Dravid: ‘Keep Your Coach Away’

More than ten years have passed since Virender Sehwag retired as an international cricketer, but the mention of his name continues to give one shivers of fearless batting. Sehwag was known to be the “see ball, hit ball” player and was almost impossible to stop at times and is still considered by some as the best Test opener since Sunil Gavaskar.

Sehwag and his unforgettable batting milestones

History was created when Sehwag became the first Indian to score triple century in Tests in 2004. He did the same four years later against South Africa in Chennai further identifying him as one of the most destructive batters of his era.

Though he was just short of reaching the landmark of 10,000 Test runs, Sehwag made a lot of difference beyond figures. His attacking style transformed the face of how India played Test cricket and his records continue to mark a milestone in the Indian cricket history.

But, Sehwag also had a stormy time in the Indian dressing room with his achievements. The mid 2000s and the retirement of the coach John Wright would prove to be a challenge that would test his patience and temper.

Greg Chappell’s entry and dressing room turmoil

When Greg Chappell came in 2005, there was much hope. It was believed that he could transform Indian cricket but the result was rather the opposite and the period was one of turmoil. Players were in conflict with the Australian and some well-known players such as Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, and VVS Laxman were at loggerheads with him.

Sehwag also was not spared He was open in telling us that when he was going through a lean patch with the bat, Chappell openly questioned his technique. According to Sehwag, “Greg Chappell’s words hurt me. There was a time when I wasn’t scoring runs, and he told me, ‘if you don’t move your feet, you won’t score runs at the international level.’”

The conversation quickly escalated. Sehwag recalled replying, “‘Greg, I have scored 6000 runs in Test cricket at an average of more than 50.’ He said it doesn’t matter and again told me if I don’t move my feet, I won’t score runs. We had a big argument. Rahul Dravid, who was the captain then, had to separate us.”

Sehwag’s explosive reply on the field

The pressure did not stop at that. Chappell further told him that the following day he could lose his position in the team. “The next day, when I was going to bat, he said, ‘Make sure you score runs; otherwise, I will drop you.’ I was like, ‘Do whatever you want.’ Imagine a batter is going to bat, and that’s the kind of thing he hears from the coach.”

Sehwag was adamant to make a point and he hit back. Before the lunch break he had scored 99 with his attacking intent shocking everyone. After coming back to the dressing room, he approached Dravid and told him, “‘Tell your coach not to come near me.’”

Sehwag came back to resume on 80 and continued to score 184 before he was dismissed. Coming directly to Chappell, he said, “‘Doesn’t matter if I move my feet or not, I know how to score runs.’”

Sehwag’s innings and the lasting memory

Sehwag failed to say which game it was but his description strongly suggests the 2006 Test against the West Indies at Gros Islet. In that game, Sehwag scored 180, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif made centuries each as India raked up 588/8 declared. The result of the battle was a draw despite the brilliance.

Sehwag made 8,586 runs in 104 Tests, two triple hundreds, which is the unbroken record of any other Indian batter at his retirement. His account of facing Greg Chappell in the field not only reveals his fearless character in the field, but also brings into light the inner struggles that players have to go through off the field.

To Sehwag it was never about runs, it was about pride, faith and not backing down.

ALSO READ: Why Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Wants To Block Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast: Explained