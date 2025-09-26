‘Want to Keep India Leading’: Praveen Kumar Prepares for World Para Athletics Championship 2025

By Diptayan Hazra

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Paralympian Praveen Kumar, one of India’s brightest para athletics stars, is preparing to shine on home soil at the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled from September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium.

Praveen, who competes in the T64 high jump category, has built one of the most inspiring careers in Indian para athletics.

Reflecting on his journey, Kumar, a gold medallist at the Paris Paralympics, shared insights into his mindset and determination.

“I won the Arjuna Award in 2021. I have won the Khel Ratna Award (Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna) after the Paris Paralympics. My brother was also with me when I won the Khel Ratna Award in Rashtrapati Bhavan. My coach and my brother were with me. It was a good experience,” he told ANI.

“We had a plan to win the Khel Ratna Award in 2022. I had a goal that if I win gold in Paris, then only I can receive the Khel Ratna. My target was fixed after winning the Arjuna Award, that I have to get the Khel Ratna, for that I had to win gold in Paris,” Kumar explained.

He recalled the intense preparation leading up to Paris.

“Two months before the Paris Paralympics, I was away from my family. I gave all my time to sports, training, diet, rest, so that my mind does not divert. When my family came to stay with me for 2-4 days, I used to get irritated because I did not want a family kind of environment at that time. My mind was telling me, ‘focus on sports now, there are only two months left.’ As I reached closer to my events, my mindset became stronger. I had confidence. I had an injury before the Paralympics in Paris. I healed it together,” he shared.

Looking ahead, Kumar is aiming for more podium finishes.

“I want to take gold in the World Championships (World Para Athletics Championships), and then next year there will be the Asian Games, where I also want to win gold. After that, there will be a World Championship in 2027. I will try to keep myself and my country at the top every year. We will try to replicate the same thing in 2028 that happened in 2024,” he said.

Kumar, who started para sports in 2018 under coach Satyapal Singh, traced his journey from his first international medal to his Paralympic triumph.

“My first competition was the Junior World Championship in 2019. I got my silver medal there. In 2020, I won silver in Tokyo. After that, I won bronze in the World Championships. Then I won gold in the Asian Games. Now, I have gold in the Paris Paralympics,” he said.

He also lauded the government’s support for athletes, “The government is supporting. The Mondo track has been implemented at JLN. In between, they call us and ask if there is any problem. ‘If there is a problem, we will solve it. Where is the training going on?”

“The government is taking care. We are not facing any such problem. If we have any problem, we directly report it to the government. SAI helps us,” Kumar said.

With the home crowd behind him, Praveen Kumar now aims to add another chapter to his medal-laden journey, this time at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. (ANI)

