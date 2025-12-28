LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Was in a State of Shock After The First Day’: MCG Curator Takes Responsibility After Fourth Test Ends In Two Days

‘Was in a State of Shock After The First Day’: MCG Curator Takes Responsibility After Fourth Test Ends In Two Days

Matt Page, the chief curator at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, has taken ownership of the two-day finish of the fourth Ashes Test as he remains in a “state of shock” after what unfolded in the biggest cricket stadium in Australia

Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo Credits: Melbourne Cricket Ground/X)
Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo Credits: Melbourne Cricket Ground/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 28, 2025 12:49:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Was in a State of Shock After The First Day’: MCG Curator Takes Responsibility After Fourth Test Ends In Two Days

You Might Be Interested In

After the fourth Ashes Test concluded in two days, the pitch at Melbourne Cricket Ground has been facing a lot of backlash. Matt Page, the Melbourne Cricket Ground curator Matt Page, admitted he was left stunned after 20 wickets had fallen on Day 1 itself.

“I was in a state of shock after the first day, to see everything that happened, 20 wickets in a day,” Page said. “I’ve never been involved in a Test match like it, and hopefully will never be involved in a Test match like it again.”

You Might Be Interested In

“Every year is different and the margins are very small, but in the back of your mind, you’re always trying to provide that contest,” he said. “We’re about trying to provide captivating Test cricket, that balance between bat and ball going four or five days.”



Page took the responsibility and how things fared in the penultimate match. “We’ve produced a Test that’s been captivating, but it hasn’t gone long enough and we’ll take ownership of that,” he said. “We’ll learn from it, we’ll grow, and we’ll make sure that we’ll get it right next year.”

He further added that if there is no seam movement at MCG, the pitch will become very flat. 

“If we don’t have seam movement here at the MCG, we become very dull, very lifeless and very flat, which is no good for the players, no good for the spectators, and no good for the game,” he said.

Australia lost the fourth Test but have already sealed the series after taking an unassailable lead in the series after winning the first three games. 

Also Read: Ben Stokes Blasts MCG Pitch After 2-Day Ashes Boxing Day Test, ‘Hell Would’ve Broken Loose’

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 12:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ashes SeriesAustralia vs Englandmcg

RELATED News

Furious Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Defeat Against Vladislav Artemiev In World Rapid And Blitz Championships | WATCH

Ryan Rickelton’s Six Helps Fan Earn Massive Sum During SA20 Match; Check The Amount Of Money In INR

Rishabh Pant Likely Dropped For New Zealand ODIs, Who Will Replace India’s Star Wicketkeeper?

Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach In Doubt? Reports Say BCCI ‘Informally’ Approached THIS Former Cricketer After South Africa Whitewash

India U-19 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Ayush Mhatre To Lead, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Captain For South Africa Tour

LATEST NEWS

NTA UGC NET December 2025 Exam: Admit Card RELEASED; Know Your Exam Shift, Centre, And Link To Download

Zepto Set To Be India’s Next Big IPO: Quick-Commerce Unicorn Targets Rs 11,000 Crore Listing, Should You Invest?

Outrage As US Influencer Calls Indian Healthcare ‘Shitty’ While Mocking Death Of Indian Man In Canada: ‘Should Have Stayed In…’

Who Is Balen Shah, And Will He Be The Next PM Of Nepal? Kathmandu Mayor’s Deal With RSP Drops A BIG Hint

India’s Forex Reserves Climb To USD 693 Billion, Gold And Dollar Drive Surge, RBI Confident In India’s External Sector Strength

iPhone Leaks: What Apple’s First Foldable May Cost And When It Could Launch? Check Premium Features And Compact Design Here

‘Was in a State of Shock After The First Day’: MCG Curator Takes Responsibility After Fourth Test Ends In Two Days

What Happened To Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s Former PM In ‘Extremely Critical Condition, Will This Make Tarique Rahman Return To London For Her Treatment?

‘Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se…’ Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor For Her Tweet On Bangladeshi Hindus; Row Explained

Bigg Boss 19’s Malti Chahar Recalls Constant Fights Between Her Parents: ‘Mum Would Hit Me, I Was Forced To Keep…’

‘Was in a State of Shock After The First Day’: MCG Curator Takes Responsibility After Fourth Test Ends In Two Days

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Was in a State of Shock After The First Day’: MCG Curator Takes Responsibility After Fourth Test Ends In Two Days

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Was in a State of Shock After The First Day’: MCG Curator Takes Responsibility After Fourth Test Ends In Two Days
‘Was in a State of Shock After The First Day’: MCG Curator Takes Responsibility After Fourth Test Ends In Two Days
‘Was in a State of Shock After The First Day’: MCG Curator Takes Responsibility After Fourth Test Ends In Two Days
‘Was in a State of Shock After The First Day’: MCG Curator Takes Responsibility After Fourth Test Ends In Two Days

QUICK LINKS