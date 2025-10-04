LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WATCH: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba, Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai

WATCH: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba, Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai

In a viral clip of Garba dancers in Mumbai, the dancers start modifying the traditional dance with some recent sports humor by adding the jet crash of cricket gesture by Arshdeep Singh. The comedic mix has gone viral, and it glorifies the ingenuity and India Pakistan cricket feud in a light manner.

(Image Credit: @rajgupta via Instagram)
(Image Credit: @rajgupta via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 4, 2025 13:04:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba, Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai

One viral video shot in Mumbai has already caught the eye of social media users, as a Garba dance in which dancers have added the so called jet crash step to the performance. This is an action which gained popularity with Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf at the Asia Cup 2025 and was jokingly imitated by Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh, and became a fun twist to the rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket.

Viral Video Of India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba

In the viral video, which was posted by cricketer Raj Gupta, he and Ayush Gupta do the jet crash step in a Garba dance, a combination of traditional dance with modern day cricket allusions. The gesture includes creating an aircraft using hands and crashing it into the ground and this action became an icon of harmless mockery between the two countries. The reenactment of this gesture by Arshdeep Singh with his teammates such as Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma only encouraged the trend and made it a viral phenomenon.



Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai

The cultural synergy and the ability of mixing sports and traditions into forming unique manifestations of unity and humor are emphasized in this video by the fusion of cricket and Garba dance. Since the video keeps on catching up in the online world, it is one of the tributes to the imagination and mood of celebration that characterize the festive season.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: Net Worth, IPL Pay, Luxury Cars And Endorsements Detailed

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 1:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arshdeep singhArshdeep Singh gesture ind vs pakhome-hero-pos-5india vs pakistanindia vs pakistan garbaMumbai Garbaviral video

RELATED News

When ‘Hanuman Ji’ Books A Rapido: His Epic Bike Ride Goes Viral, ‘Late For Ramleela’
India Squad Announment For Australia Tour: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Play Under Shubman Gill’s Captaincy!
IND vs WI Test Series: India Humiliate West Indies With Massive Innings Win!
India’s Squad For Australia Tour: Shubman Gill Named New ODI Captain; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return
Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds
WATCH: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba, Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba, Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba, Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai
WATCH: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba, Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai
WATCH: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba, Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai
WATCH: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba, Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai

QUICK LINKS