WATCH: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba, Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai

One viral video shot in Mumbai has already caught the eye of social media users, as a Garba dance in which dancers have added the so called jet crash step to the performance. This is an action which gained popularity with Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf at the Asia Cup 2025 and was jokingly imitated by Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh, and became a fun twist to the rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket.

Viral Video Of India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba

In the viral video, which was posted by cricketer Raj Gupta, he and Ayush Gupta do the jet crash step in a Garba dance, a combination of traditional dance with modern day cricket allusions. The gesture includes creating an aircraft using hands and crashing it into the ground and this action became an icon of harmless mockery between the two countries. The reenactment of this gesture by Arshdeep Singh with his teammates such as Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma only encouraged the trend and made it a viral phenomenon.







Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai

The cultural synergy and the ability of mixing sports and traditions into forming unique manifestations of unity and humor are emphasized in this video by the fusion of cricket and Garba dance. Since the video keeps on catching up in the online world, it is one of the tributes to the imagination and mood of celebration that characterize the festive season.

