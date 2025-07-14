LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Home > Sports > Watch: Jasprit Bumrah’s Epic Reaction To Fan Asking Him To Take Wicket in Lord’s Test

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah’s Epic Reaction To Fan Asking Him To Take Wicket in Lord’s Test

Jasprit Bumrah's funny reaction to a fan asking for a wicket during the tense Lord's Test is winning hearts online. With India chasing 193 and needing 135 more runs, Bumrah’s seven wickets and Washington Sundar’s brilliant spell have kept the match on a knife’s edge heading into Day 5.

Jasprit Bumrah Lords Test Fan Interaction
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah's Epic Reaction to Fan Asking Him to Take Wicket in Lord's Test (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 15:23:33 IST

The 3rd Test match between India and England is turning into a very close fight. India lost four wickets late on Day 4 while chasing 193 runs at Lord’s.

Washington Sundar Helps India Stay in the Match

Washington Sundar bowled really well and got 4 wickets for just 22 runs in 12.1 overs. Because of him, England were all out for 192 runs even though they were looking strong at one time.

Now India needs 135 more runs to win with only 6 wickets left. The pitch at Lord’s is helping bowlers, so this chase won’t be easy.

Jasprit Bumrah also played a big role. He had rested during the Edgbaston match, but in this match, he came back strong and took five wickets in England’s first innings. They made 387 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah Takes 7 Wickets in the Match

India replied with the same total. KL Rahul scored a calm century. Rishabh Pant made 74 runs and Ravindra Jadeja hit 72.

Bumrah didn’t stop there. In the second innings, he took two more wickets. That means he now has seven wickets in this Test match.

Fan Asks for Wicket, Bumrah’s Reaction Goes Viral

One video of Bumrah is getting shared a lot online. In that, a fan is shouting to him saying, “Jasprit, I want wicket!”

Bumrah’s reaction made everyone laugh. He pointed at the fan like saying, “You take the wicket.”

People loved the moment. It showed Bumrah’s funny and cool side.

Akash Deep Faces Pressure, England Gets Annoyed

On Day 4, after India’s captain Shubman Gill got out on 6, the team sent nightwatchman Akash Deep to bat.

He faced five balls. One of them hit his leg, and England went for an LBW review, but it didn’t work.

Then Akash called the physio for some help with his leg strapping. There were only three balls left in the over and around six minutes of play remaining. England got angry.

Ben Stokes clapped in KL Rahul’s face, mocking him. It was similar to how Shubman Gill had earlier mocked Zak Crawley when Crawley called the physio after getting hit on the gloves on Day 2.

ALSO READ: ICC Takes Action Against Mohammed Siraj During Lord’s Test – Here’s Why

Tags: Akash Deepengland tourjasprit bumrahLords Testteam india

More News

President Murmu Appoints New Governors For Ladakh, Haryana, Goa
Ola Electric’s Q1 Revenue Halves: Can The EV Giant Overcome Financial And Regulatory Roadblocks?
Kerala Man Builds His dream Lamborghini Replica From Scrap, Wins Hearts Online
ITR Refund Delayed? Here’s How To Track It And Get What’s Yours
Watch: MS Dhoni’s Military-inspired Hummer Goes Viral, Fans Can’t Get Enough
Jefferies Forecasts Over 20% Annual Growth For India’s Wealth Management Sector Driven by Rising HNIs
Paytm Powers Up: Domestic And Foreign Investors Ramp Up Stakes With Growing Confidence, Paytm Share Price Rises Above 2%
Kiara-Sid Romance Blooms with Baby on the Way, Here’s A Look At The Journey Of Shershaah Stars
Vivo X200 FE And Vivo X Fold 5 Launched In India: Prices, Specs, And Sale Dates Revealed
Kareena Kapoor Khan Shines in London Vacation, Fans Nostalgic for ‘Chhaliya’ as She Stuns in Monokini

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?