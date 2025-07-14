Watch: Jasprit Bumrah’s Epic Reaction To Fan Asking Him To Take Wicket in Lord’s Test

The 3rd Test match between India and England is turning into a very close fight. India lost four wickets late on Day 4 while chasing 193 runs at Lord’s.

Washington Sundar Helps India Stay in the Match

Washington Sundar bowled really well and got 4 wickets for just 22 runs in 12.1 overs. Because of him, England were all out for 192 runs even though they were looking strong at one time.

Now India needs 135 more runs to win with only 6 wickets left. The pitch at Lord’s is helping bowlers, so this chase won’t be easy.

Jasprit Bumrah also played a big role. He had rested during the Edgbaston match, but in this match, he came back strong and took five wickets in England’s first innings. They made 387 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah Takes 7 Wickets in the Match

India replied with the same total. KL Rahul scored a calm century. Rishabh Pant made 74 runs and Ravindra Jadeja hit 72.

Bumrah didn’t stop there. In the second innings, he took two more wickets. That means he now has seven wickets in this Test match.

Fan Asks for Wicket, Bumrah’s Reaction Goes Viral

One video of Bumrah is getting shared a lot online. In that, a fan is shouting to him saying, “Jasprit, I want wicket!”

Bumrah’s reaction made everyone laugh. He pointed at the fan like saying, “You take the wicket.”

People loved the moment. It showed Bumrah’s funny and cool side.

Akash Deep Faces Pressure, England Gets Annoyed

On Day 4, after India’s captain Shubman Gill got out on 6, the team sent nightwatchman Akash Deep to bat.

He faced five balls. One of them hit his leg, and England went for an LBW review, but it didn’t work.

Then Akash called the physio for some help with his leg strapping. There were only three balls left in the over and around six minutes of play remaining. England got angry.

Ben Stokes clapped in KL Rahul’s face, mocking him. It was similar to how Shubman Gill had earlier mocked Zak Crawley when Crawley called the physio after getting hit on the gloves on Day 2.

