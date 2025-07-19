Watch: John Cena Dodges Cody Rhodes’ SummerSlam Challenge, Gets Ambush Attack

John Cena caught everyone off guard on Friday Night SmackDown when he turned down a SummerSlam title match challenge from Cody Rhodes. As Cena exited the ring and made his way backstage, Cody snapped.

Cody Rhodes Attacks John Cena After Rejection

Unhappy with Cena’s decision, Cody Rhodes went after him. The American Nightmare charged at Cena and struck him using the championship belt. He didn’t stop there—he sent the 17-time world champion crashing through a table.

Cody then revealed that the contract for the SummerSlam bout includes a Street Fight stipulation. That means anything goes—no disqualification and outside interference will be allowed in the high-stakes main event.

Whether @JohnCena likes it or not he will be at SummerSlam… in a STREET FIGHT 🔥@CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/cAjVb7mPfK — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2025

Their last encounter was at WrestleMania 41, which had a disqualification rule. During that match, interference occurred while the referee was down. This time, with no rules to stop anyone, fans can expect an even wilder showdown.

Cody Rhodes’ Road to SummerSlam Title Match

Cody didn’t just talk his way into this match—he earned it. He secured the title shot by winning the King of the Ring tournament, beating Randy Orton in the finals.

He came close to turning heel at the Night of Champions but pulled back at the last moment. Even though that shift didn’t happen, Cody’s aggressive actions against Cena hint that a darker version of him might be showing up soon.

For now, Cody has moved past his rivalry with Orton. But if he wins the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, that old feud could heat up again.

World Heavyweight Championship Match Set for SummerSlam

While Cody and Cena headline one of the biggest matches, the World Heavyweight Championship will also be defended. Gunther is set to face CM Punk for the title.

Punk earned this opportunity by winning a grueling five-match Gauntlet on Raw. The former champion hasn’t held a world title since rejoining WWE in November 2023. His last attempt ended in failure when he couldn’t beat Cena at Night of Champions.

Fans Still Cheer for Heel John Cena

Even though Cena is clearly the heel right now, the WWE Universe still has love for him. After SmackDown went off air, the fans began chanting “Thank you Cena” as he walked backstage.

Cena shocked everyone earlier this year at Elimination Chamber when he fully embraced his heel turn. He won a six-man match and earned a shot at Cody’s title at WrestleMania 41. Teaming with The Rock, he went all-in as a villain and defeated Cody to become a 17-time world champion.

Now, the tables have turned. Cena is refusing rematches and Cody is turning more ruthless. The SummerSlam main event is shaping up to be a brutal clash between two massive names in WWE history.

ALSO READ: Watch: John Cena’s Shocking Post-Smackdown Moment Caught On Camera