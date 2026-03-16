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Home > Sports > WATCH: Sanju Samson Mimics Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Bihari Accent, Reveals Rahul Dravid Banter Before IPL Debut

WATCH: Sanju Samson Mimics Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Bihari Accent, Reveals Rahul Dravid Banter Before IPL Debut

Sanju Samson recalled a funny meeting with Rahul Dravid where teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi boldly said, “Hume agar pehla mila to hum pehla hi uda denge,” before his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2025.

Sanju Samson was injured when Suryavanshi made his IPL debut in 2025. Image Credit: X (Screengrab)
Sanju Samson was injured when Suryavanshi made his IPL debut in 2025. Image Credit: X (Screengrab)

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 16, 2026 17:55:08 IST

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WATCH: Sanju Samson Mimics Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Bihari Accent, Reveals Rahul Dravid Banter Before IPL Debut

Since playing his first match in the Indian Premier League, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the cricket world by storm. The 15-year-old already boasts multiple records in youth cricket as well as the IPL. Suryavanshi shocked everyone when he struck a six on the first ball he faced in the IPL against Lucknow Super Giants. 

Sanju Samson, the skipper for the Rajasthan Royals, remembered the meeting the day before the game between him, Suryavanshi, and the head coach, Rahul Dravid. Samson, who was nursing an injury at the time, was on the sidelines as Suryavanshi took the world by storm. He revealed how Suryavanshi had no plans of settling into the big stage and was ready to hit a six given a chance on the first ball.

Watch: Sanju Samson mimics Vaibhav Suryavanshi




Sanju Samson spoke in a perfect Bihari accent as he revealed what was said during the meeting before Suryavanshi’s first IPL game. Speaking at BCCI’s Naman Awards, Samson revealed what was said in the meeting between him, Dravid, and Suryavanshi. The Indian wicketkeeper said, “I was actually in a meeting at the time. Rahul Sir called him into the room and told me, ‘Sanju, we need to talk to him. He’s just a young kid; we need to guide him on how to go about things.’ So Rahul Sir asked him, ‘Vaibhav, what’s the plan?’ Vaibhav replied, ‘Kuch nahi sir, hume agar pehla mila to hum pehla hi uda denge.” (Nothing special, Sir. If I get the first ball, I’m just going to smash it)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi eyes Chris Gayle’s record

Vaibhav Suryavanshi already holds the record for the fastest century in the IPL by an Indian player. However, the teenager has set his eyes on one of Chris Gayle’s records. The Universe Boss with a knock of 175 holds the record for the highest individual score in the Indian Premier League. 

Suryavanshi was asked which individual record he would like to break. The options presented to him were hitting six sixes in an over, fastest century in IPL, or breaking Chris Gayle’s record for the highest individual score. In reply, the left-handed batter said, “Breaking that 175 record.”

He has already grabbed the attention of fans and cricket experts from around the world thanks to his exploits in the IPL and the Under-19 World Cup. In the recently concluded U-19 World Cup, Suryavanshi was among the headlines as he scored 175 runs in only 80 balls in the final to help the Indian team lift the title.

Also Read: Did Gautam Gambhir Seek Team India Coach Extension? Eyes LA Olympics 2028 And ICC WTC After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 5:55 PM IST
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WATCH: Sanju Samson Mimics Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Bihari Accent, Reveals Rahul Dravid Banter Before IPL Debut

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WATCH: Sanju Samson Mimics Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Bihari Accent, Reveals Rahul Dravid Banter Before IPL Debut
WATCH: Sanju Samson Mimics Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Bihari Accent, Reveals Rahul Dravid Banter Before IPL Debut
WATCH: Sanju Samson Mimics Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Bihari Accent, Reveals Rahul Dravid Banter Before IPL Debut
WATCH: Sanju Samson Mimics Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Bihari Accent, Reveals Rahul Dravid Banter Before IPL Debut

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