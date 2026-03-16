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Home > Sports > Did Gautam Gambhir Seek Team India Coach Extension? Eyes LA Olympics 2028 And ICC WTC After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

Did Gautam Gambhir Seek Team India Coach Extension? Eyes LA Olympics 2028 And ICC WTC After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

India head coach Gautam Gambhir hints at a possible contract extension after ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, targeting the 2028 LA Olympics and ICC World Test Championship, while crediting Kolkata Knight Riders for shaping his leadership journey.

Gautam Gambhir's contract as the head coach of the Indian team runs till the 2027 ODI World Cup. Image Credit: X/@KKRiders and @BCCI
Gautam Gambhir's contract as the head coach of the Indian team runs till the 2027 ODI World Cup. Image Credit: X/@KKRiders and @BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 16, 2026 17:13:19 IST

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Did Gautam Gambhir Seek Team India Coach Extension? Eyes LA Olympics 2028 And ICC WTC After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

Gautam Gambhir, in barely two years into his role as the head coach of the Indian team, has seen many highs and lows. The former opening batter was appointed as the head coach of the Indian team following the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. Since then, he was the coach as India lost a test series at home after 12 years, having been whitewashed by New Zealand. Meanwhile, he coached the men’s team to the ICC Champions Trophy win in 2025, before the Men in Blue won a historic third T20 World Cup title in 2026. 

When asked about a possible extension to his contract, Gambhir expressed his desire to coach the team in the Olympics in 2028. Notably, his contract with the BCCI runs till the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup. With the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup in his tenure, success in these two tournaments could help his case when it comes to a contract extension.

Gautam Gambhir sets his eyes on the LA Olympics 2028

The reintroduction of cricket in the Olympics for 2028 has increased excitement among the players as well as the coaches. Gautam Gambhir’s contract as the head coach runs till the 2027 ODI World Cup. When asked about a possible extension, Gambhir expressed his desire to coach the team in the LA Olympics in 2028. He said, “I would love to be part of the team. Very few people get the privilege of this opportunity. The next challenge is the ICC World Test Championship.”

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Gautam Gambhir credits KKR for leadership skills

Before Gambhir was appointed as the head coach of the Indian team, he had tasted success with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. The former Indian batter captained KKR to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. After a decade of not winning the IPL, KKR tasted glory again in 2024 with Gambhir coming back as a mentor. He made sure to credit the franchise for enhancing his leadership skills, paving the road to becoming the head coach of the Indian team. 

Gautam Gambhir talked about leading KKR as a skipper, and then taking on the role of the mentor in 2024 helped in shaping his leadership skills. The Indian head coach, while appearing at the Trailblazers conclave organised by RevSportz, talked about the role of KKR in his journey to become the Indian coach. Gambhir said, “KKR made me the leader that I am today. My success with KKR helped me get this job”.

The World Cup-winning coach also talked about how he had never imagined that he would be coaching the Indian team. “KKR played a huge part in shaping my leadership. I never imagined that I would become India’s coach one day. The success I had with KKR helped me earn this opportunity,” he said.

Gambhir’s success before coaching the Indian team

Before even coming to the Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor, Gambhir was part of the leadership group at Lucknow Supergiants. The 44-year-old was the mentor of LSG in 2022 and 2023. In four seasons, LSG only made the playoffs twice; on both occasions, Gambhir was the mentor. 

After leaving LSG, Gambhir joined his ex-team, KKR, ahead of the IPL 2024. He had a strong influence on the decision-making when mentoring the now three-time champions. In his very first season, the Knight Riders won their third IPL title after a decade. Gambhir’s success at KKR, be it as a captain or a mentor, is unprecedented, and it paved the way for him to become the head coach of the Indian men’s team.

Also Read: PAK vs BAN: PM Tarique Rahman Hails “Brave Bangladesh Cricketers” After 2-1 ODI Series Win Over ‘Brothers’ Pakistan

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 5:13 PM IST
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Did Gautam Gambhir Seek Team India Coach Extension? Eyes LA Olympics 2028 And ICC WTC After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

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Did Gautam Gambhir Seek Team India Coach Extension? Eyes LA Olympics 2028 And ICC WTC After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

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Did Gautam Gambhir Seek Team India Coach Extension? Eyes LA Olympics 2028 And ICC WTC After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph
Did Gautam Gambhir Seek Team India Coach Extension? Eyes LA Olympics 2028 And ICC WTC After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph
Did Gautam Gambhir Seek Team India Coach Extension? Eyes LA Olympics 2028 And ICC WTC After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph
Did Gautam Gambhir Seek Team India Coach Extension? Eyes LA Olympics 2028 And ICC WTC After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

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