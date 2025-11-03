Watch Video: This Catch By Amanjot Kaur Swung The Game For India Against South Africa In Women’s World Cup Final

Amanjot Kaur, with her brilliant juggling catch during today’s ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final, will be remembered as one of the most defining moments in cricket history. The catch itself was already the perfect highlight of India’s stunning victory over South Africa at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Kaur was at deep mid-wicket. But when South African captain Laura Wolvaardt was just a few runs short of her century, she displayed amazing agility and sharpness of thought by juggling the ball several times before taking it with one hand. The wicket fell at a critical moment, and the partnership was strong, so the momentum swung decisively in India’s favor.

Turning Point in the Final

Not only was the incredible catch a means to get rid of South Africa’s best player, but it also gave India back the confidence that they had lost during the hard times. The spectators could not hold back their cheers, and Kaur’s genius not only electrified the team but was also a key factor in India’s suffocating the opposing side and taking the required runs with ease.

An excellent effort from Amanjot Kaur has Laura Wolvaardt walking back to the dugout after anchoring the chase 🔥 Watch the #INDvSA Final LIVE in your region, #CWC25 broadcast details here 👉 https://t.co/MNSEqhJhcB pic.twitter.com/M9G7BIi0Bq — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 2, 2025

Symbol of India’s Rising Dominance

Amanjot’s catch was a great deal more than just a catch. This represented the Indian women’s cricket team’s increasing power, discipline, and spirit. In fact, Kaur, with her earlier run-out of Tazmin Brits and the catch, just made her a permanent part of Indian cricket’s fantastic stories. This moment, which consisted of her calmness and skill, was the embodiment of the resilience that brought India their first Women’s World Cup and the power to get millions of fans worldwide.