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Home > Sports News > WATCH WWE RAW 2026: iShowSpeed Knocks Out LA Knight With Brass Knuckles, Accidentally Helps Logan Paul And Austin Theory Win WWE Tag Team Titles

WATCH WWE RAW 2026: iShowSpeed Knocks Out LA Knight With Brass Knuckles, Accidentally Helps Logan Paul And Austin Theory Win WWE Tag Team Titles

Logan Paul and Austin Theory are the new WWE World Tag Team Champions. Watch how iShowSpeed and a pair of brass knuckles cost The Usos their titles at Madison Square Garden.

WWE RAW Results, March 30, 2026: CM Punk Destroys Roman Reigns; Logan Paul's The Vision Grabs Gold In MSG Chaos (Image Source: X)
WWE RAW Results, March 30, 2026: CM Punk Destroys Roman Reigns; Logan Paul's The Vision Grabs Gold In MSG Chaos (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: March 31, 2026 09:45:31 IST

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WATCH WWE RAW 2026: iShowSpeed Knocks Out LA Knight With Brass Knuckles, Accidentally Helps Logan Paul And Austin Theory Win WWE Tag Team Titles

WrestleMania 42 Road was marked by a chaotic event at Madison Square Garden, where The Vision, featuring Logan Paul & Austin Theory, won the WWE World Tag Team Titles. That evening was full of big moments; however, it was the unplanned involvement of social media star iShowSpeed that changed who was in control. The heated Street Fight was so intense that The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) had to be at their best, but the final controversial ending completely stunned the WWE Universe.

WATCH: iShowSpeed Intervenes In MSG Street Fight

The championship showdown got heated when Logan Paul was about to get brass knuckles from his mom, who was sitting at ringside. This made LA Knight get up from the commentary position and go after the weapon. During the fight, iShowSpeed, who was in the first row, got involved. In a total Madison Square Garden-style chaos, Speed unknowingly hit LA Knight with the brass knuckles and then left them on the apron for Logan Paul to use.



The distraction allowed Logan Paul to use the weapon effectively, neutralising Jimmy Uso while Jey Uso was occupied with a dive to the outside. Austin Theory capitalised on the opening, pinning a vulnerable Jimmy to secure the gold for The Vision.

The Vision Dethrone The Usos In Madison Square Garden Chaos

The Street Fight for the WWE World Tag Team Championships was an incredible example of modern sports entertainment execution. From the opening bell, The Usos, relying on their veteran chemistry, worked together to isolate Austin Theory, but the fact that Logan Paul was present was the biggest surprise factor.

The contest quickly went beyond the ring, with both teams fighting their way through the packed crowd at Madison Square Garden. Tables were broken, and kendo sticks snapped as the “Bloodline” members tried to extend their record-breaking title reign against the fearless duo, The Vision.

As Jey Uso was about to hit the match-finisher Uso Splash, the ringside area turned into chaos. The involvement of iShowSpeed allowed Logan Paul to bring in foreign objects into the match. While LA Knight was attempting to keep things under control, the disturbance was too big to be restricted. After iShowSpeed accidentally helped the challengers, Logan Paul hit them with the brass knuckles.

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Tags: iShowSpeed WWELogan Paul Austin Theory Tag Team ChampionsThe Usos vs The VisionWrestleMania 42WWE Madison Square Gardenwwe newsWWE Raw Results

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WATCH WWE RAW 2026: iShowSpeed Knocks Out LA Knight With Brass Knuckles, Accidentally Helps Logan Paul And Austin Theory Win WWE Tag Team Titles

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WATCH WWE RAW 2026: iShowSpeed Knocks Out LA Knight With Brass Knuckles, Accidentally Helps Logan Paul And Austin Theory Win WWE Tag Team Titles
WATCH WWE RAW 2026: iShowSpeed Knocks Out LA Knight With Brass Knuckles, Accidentally Helps Logan Paul And Austin Theory Win WWE Tag Team Titles
WATCH WWE RAW 2026: iShowSpeed Knocks Out LA Knight With Brass Knuckles, Accidentally Helps Logan Paul And Austin Theory Win WWE Tag Team Titles
WATCH WWE RAW 2026: iShowSpeed Knocks Out LA Knight With Brass Knuckles, Accidentally Helps Logan Paul And Austin Theory Win WWE Tag Team Titles

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