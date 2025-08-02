WCL 2025 Final, South Africa vs Pakistan: Predicted XI, When And Where To Watch, Prize Money

The final of the prestigious WCL 2025 will be at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, on Saturday, August 2, between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions, in an epic match of legends.

Pakistan Champions’ path to the final has been imperious, going through the group stage undefeated, with 9 points, and a net run rate of +2.494. They received automatic progression to the semifinals against India Champions when India cancelled mid tournament due to federal reasons.

South Africa Champions found themselves in a thrilling qualifying match and beat Australia Champions by 1 run in the final play off, thanks to a sensational last ball surprise from AB de Villiers, who made over 300 runs in the tournament, with 2 centuries to his credit.

The competition has brought drama on and off the field: India Champions withdrew from the group stage and semi final after refusing to play Pakistan, sending shocks and tensions rippling through the competition. Both teams are stacked with cricketing legends: Pakistan Champions with Shoaib Malik leading the team of legends, and including Sharjeel Khan, Saeed Ajmal, and Shoaib Malik, as captain. South Africa Champions are captained by AB De Villiers , and includes JJ Smuts, JP Duminy and Morne van Wyk.

When and where to watch in India?

The match will start at 9:00 PM IST and Fancode will stream the match live.

Prize Money

The prize pool for the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, is anticipated to be a hefty one, with champions taking home $200,000, the same as in the last competition. Whereas officials have yet to report official amount from tournament administrators, inside sources state that these estimates are accurate.

Expected playing XI

PAKISTAN CHAMPIONS: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik (C), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal

SOUTH AFRICA CHAMPIONS: AB de Villiers (C), JJ Smuts, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, JP Duminy, Henry Davids, Morne v Wyk (wk), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier.

The unpredictable vintage de Villiers brilliance, switching gears into Pakistan’s batting exhibition makes this final not just a battle of legends, but ultimately, a story of cricketing pride, drama and legacy.

