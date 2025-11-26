“We Wanted Them to Really Grovel”: South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad Reveals Strategic Day 4 Declaration Against India in 2nd Test

South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad has revealed the thinking behind his team’s bold Day 4 declaration in the Guwahati Test against India. The move has brought the Proteas close to a historic series victory in India. Leading by 548 runs with just 15.5 overs remaining before stumps, South Africa declared an hour into the final session, setting India an enormous fourth-innings target and a physically and mentally taxing challenge ahead of the final day.

Explaining the strategy behind the declaration, Conrad invoked Tony Greig’s famous 1976 “grovel” comment, not as a taunt, but as a metaphor for the fatigue South Africa aimed to impose on India. He added that the plan was to make India “spend as much time on their feet” as possible, tiring them out by fielding again after lunch and then testing their resilience in fading light against a fresh bowling attack.

South Africa Coach Explains Bold Declaration Strategy Against India

South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad further added, “And then, obviously, we wanted the Indians to spend as much time on their feet out in the field, we wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out the game, and then say to them ‘Come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening,’” Conrad said after play. “So, so far so good, but we also know that they’re not just going to roll over, we’re going to have to be at our very best in the morning.”

What is the Term ‘Grovel’ in Cricket?

In cricket, the term “grovel” is used metaphorically to describe a situation where a team, usually batting, is under extreme pressure and struggling to survive against a dominant bowling attack. It implies batting defensively for long periods, often just trying to avoid losing wickets, rather than playing aggressively.