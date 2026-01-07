Wedding Bells Soon? Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok To Get Married On This Date

The house of the Tendulkars is filled with happiness, and Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the great Sachin Tendulkar, is ready to marry. Following the couple’s clandestine engagement in August 2025, there was a time of quietness and assumptions; now, the young batter, along with his partner, Saaniya Chandhok, has revealed the wedding date.

The celebrations will be large but intimate, marking the coming together of two well-known families in Mumbai: the cricketing royals of the Tendulkars and the Ghai family, who are famous in the hospitality business.

Arjun Tendulkar Strategic Wedding Timeline and Venue Details

The wedding that everyone has been waiting for is finally set for March 5, 2026. As per sources linked to both families, the celebrations will take place over three days starting from March 3.

Most of the customary rituals are expected in Mumbai so that the couple remains connected to their roots. Even though the “Master Blaster” has been very private about his personal life, he recently made a statement at a public event that he is looking forward to it and the family is very happy to have Saaniya. The guest list will probably consist of a well-selected combination of distant relatives and high-class personnel from the cricketing world.

Entrepreneurial Profile of Saaniya Chandhok

In addition to her association with the Tendulkar family, Saaniya Chandhok has carved out a niche for herself as a business entrepreneur in her own right. A London School of Economics grad, she is the daughter of hotelier Ravi Ghai, whose holdings include the InterContinental Hotel and Brooklyn Creamery.

Saaniya has made a toy-poor spayed dog the subject of her business, the establishment of a luxury pet spa in Mumbai called “Mr. Paws,” based on her empathy for animals.

Her leap into the limelight from a business student to a maverick leader in the pet care industry exemplifies the new modern and striving spirit that Saaniya brings to the new phase with Arjun.

