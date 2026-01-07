LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Wedding Bells Soon? Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok To Get Married On This Date

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok have announced their wedding for March 5, 2026. Following a private 2025 engagement, celebrations will span three days in Mumbai, uniting the Tendulkar family with hospitality tycoon Ravi Ghai’s clan in an elegant, intimate affair.

Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Date Revealed: Mumbai Set for Grand Yet Intimate Celebration (Pc: X)
Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Date Revealed: Mumbai Set for Grand Yet Intimate Celebration (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 7, 2026 12:32:08 IST

The house of the Tendulkars is filled with happiness, and Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the great Sachin Tendulkar, is ready to marry. Following the couple’s clandestine engagement in August 2025, there was a time of quietness and assumptions; now, the young batter, along with his partner, Saaniya Chandhok, has revealed the wedding date.

The celebrations will be large but intimate, marking the coming together of two well-known families in Mumbai: the cricketing royals of the Tendulkars and the Ghai family, who are famous in the hospitality business.

Arjun Tendulkar Strategic Wedding Timeline and Venue Details

The wedding that everyone has been waiting for is finally set for March 5, 2026. As per sources linked to both families, the celebrations will take place over three days starting from March 3.

Most of the customary rituals are expected in Mumbai so that the couple remains connected to their roots. Even though the “Master Blaster” has been very private about his personal life, he recently made a statement at a public event that he is looking forward to it and the family is very happy to have Saaniya. The guest list will probably consist of a well-selected combination of distant relatives and high-class personnel from the cricketing world.

Entrepreneurial Profile of Saaniya Chandhok

In addition to her association with the Tendulkar family, Saaniya Chandhok has carved out a niche for herself as a business entrepreneur in her own right. A London School of Economics grad, she is the daughter of hotelier Ravi Ghai, whose holdings include the InterContinental Hotel and Brooklyn Creamery.

Saaniya has made a toy-poor spayed dog the subject of her business, the establishment of a luxury pet spa in Mumbai called “Mr. Paws,” based on her empathy for animals.

Her leap into the limelight from a business student to a maverick leader in the pet care industry exemplifies the new modern and striving spirit that Saaniya brings to the new phase with Arjun.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 12:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Arjun Tendulkar weddinghome-hero-pos-14Saaniya ChandhokSachin Tendulkar son marriageTendulkar family news

