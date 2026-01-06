LIVE TV
Home > Sports > World’s Biggest YouTuber MrBeast Eyes Mega Collab With Virat Kohli, Makes Public Appeal: ‘I’m Trying To Film With You’

World’s Biggest YouTuber MrBeast Eyes Mega Collab With Virat Kohli, Makes Public Appeal: ‘I’m Trying To Film With You’

YouTube giant MrBeast has publicly appealed to Virat Kohli for a mega collaboration ahead of India’s ODI series. Citing India as his biggest audience, the creator hinted at filming with the cricket icon, sparking massive buzz online.

MrBeast Publicly Seeks Virat Kohli Collaboration, Internet Buzz Grows Ahead Of India Tour (Pc: X)
MrBeast Publicly Seeks Virat Kohli Collaboration, Internet Buzz Grows Ahead Of India Tour (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 6, 2026 11:40:27 IST

World’s Biggest YouTuber MrBeast Eyes Mega Collab With Virat Kohli, Makes Public Appeal: ‘I’m Trying To Film With You’

The digital realm and the sports domain are about to witness an extraordinary interchange. The one and only ruler of YouTube’s content, James Stephen “MrBeast” Donaldson, has now openly proposed the collaboration of Indian cricket maestro Virat Kohli.

Before the India vs. New Zealand ODI series, MrBeast took advantage of a significant media publication to throw a direct challenge to the ex-captain, stating that India’s huge share in his worldwide audience was the main reason for his coming to India.

MrBeast’s Digital Dominance

In the creator economy, the public reach of MrBeast is currently unmatched, as he has over 200 million subscribers, a count that is almost equal to the population of some nations.

His curiosity in Kohli is not a mere coincidence; it is a reflection of the strategic alignment with his largest international audience. By saying to Kohli, “I am trying to film with you,” in public, Donaldson is taking advantage of his platform and the whole Western digital entertainment industry to seek the support of the huge Indian cricket cultural influence.

The possible collaboration brings together two different kinds of “viral” power, one being the expensive and extravagant one, and the other being the through-the-roof quality of sports performance over a decade.

Virat Kohli Cricket Record

Theories on collaboration are all over the internet, but Virat Kohli is still the one rewriting the record books in cricket. He entered the 2026 season right after a dominant 2025 season and topped the run-scorers’ list for India with a total of 651 runs.

Recently, he made history again during the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy when he went past Sachin Tendulkar and became the fastest player ever to score 16,000 runs in List A cricket.

Kohli has been on fire lately with two hundreds in the last three international games, and he is definitely the kind of superstar that MrBeast’s collaboration would be at the very top of his game.

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 11:40 AM IST
