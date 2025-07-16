West Indies 27 All Out: Brian Lara, Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Viv Richards To Join Emergency Meeting

Following the team’s devastating defeat to Australia in the third Test on Tuesday, Cricket West Indies president Kishore Shallow has recommended that the chair of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee call an urgent meeting.

West Indies lost the match by 176 runs after being dismissed for just 27, the second-lowest score in Test history. The three-match series was won 3-0 by touring Australia.

In a statement, Shallow suggested holding a review meeting for the Test series and invited Brian Lara, Vivian Richards, and Clive Lloyd to participate in the talks. According to the press release, “They will join past greats Dr. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dr. The Most Honourable Desmond Haynes, and Ian Bradshaw, who currently serve on the committee.”

President of CWI on the defeat

The West Indies cricket fraternity will have a number of “sleepless nights” after the defeats, according to Dr. Kishore Shallow, president of CWI. However, he urged patience as they attempt to “rebuild and start investing in the next generation.”

According to Shallow, Lara, Richards, and Lloyd’s presence was not merely “ceremonial” and they would actively participate in the “next phase of cricket development” in the West Indies.

“The opinions of these guys, who contributed to the definition of our heyday, will be priceless. We hope that this meeting will produce concrete, doable suggestions. In keeping with what I’ve been saying for the past few weeks, this is a time that demands cooperation rather than conflict. If we want to make real progress, we need everyone on board, including administrators, legends, coaches, players, and fans. A lot of work needs to be done. However, we have to do it together and with a purpose.” he added.

Although the West Indies also lost badly in the first two Test matches, they kept the worst humiliation for last, losing to 27 in 14.3 overs in Kingston. The tally fell 20 runs shy of the previous worst total of 47 for the West Indies, however it was just one run over the Test record low of 26 set by New Zealand in 1955. The six runs scored by the top six batsmen in the West Indies was the fewest in any Test innings, and it was the first time a team had seven ducks in one innings.

