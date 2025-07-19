West Indies Legend Andre Russell Shares His Career’s Most Unforgettable Moment Against India

West Indies power-hitter Andre Russell, who is set to retire from international cricket, handpicked his swashbuckling knock in the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup in Mumbai against the hosts India, as his best moment with the Men in Maroon.

Russell Remembers 2016 T20 World Cup Semi-Final vs India

During the West Indies’ pursuit of 193, Russell arrived at the crease on number five with 77 required from 41 deliveries. Russell upped the ante and walloped 33 off just 20 balls, hammering Virat Kohli over the midwicket to power the Caribbean side in the final with two balls to spare.

“Definitely [my best moment was] the 2016 World Cup, that semi-final game against India where I brought the team home, me and Lendl Simmons, and obviously the start that we got from the other batters,” Russell said in a Cricket West Indies (CWI) interview as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

“Chasing 190-plus in that semi-final in India, with the crowd supporting India only, that was already a bit of pressure, but the wicket was a very good wicket, so the confidence that we had in the changing room and the batters that were left to come, it gave me the freedom and the confidence to go out and play the role that I did,” he added.

Part of Two Historic T20 World Cup Wins

The West Indies went on to overwhelm England in a memorable final to lift the coveted T20 World Cup title for the second time in four years. Remarkably, Russell was a part of both of those special moments.

“Obviously, two World Cups, it’s just a different emotion. You sleep, you wake up [on the morning after the final], and you realise you’ve only been sleeping for two hours, but you feel well-rested because you just want to see what’s going on on the internet, you want to see all of those memories and all of those good comments. So those are the two most important moments, playing for West Indies,” he said.

Final Goodbye at Home Ground Sabina Park

Russell will be retiring from international cricket after being named in the squad for the opening two games of the five-match T20I series against Australia at home. The two T20Is will take place at his home ground, Sabina Park in Jamaica, and the venue will serve as his farewell to international cricket.

“It’s a pretty good feeling. I think, [from the] first time I came to Sabina Park as a kid, and then to actually walk on the grass and feel the atmosphere and look in the stands and everything, and [to] now, I’ve achieved so much out of cricket for the last couple of years. I did my best in every chance I got, representing West Indies,” Russell said, on signing off at his home ground.

Emotional Send-Off Against Australia

“I think it’s the perfect ground and the perfect series – against a good team as well, Australia – to end my international career. By just seeing the [social media] posts and seeing stuff going around on the internet, I get a bit emotional, to be honest, but, you know, decision already made, and I think I’ve done well enough to actually say, yes, that’s it for me towards international cricket,” he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Kamran Akmal Trolled For Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens Call ‘Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla’