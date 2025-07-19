Kamran Akmal Trolled For Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens Call ‘Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla’

The World Championship of Legends 2025 got off to a thrilling start as England, led by Eoin Morgan, took on Mohammad Hafeez’s Pakistan in Birmingham. While Pakistan pulled off a close five-run win, most fans couldn’t stop talking about one thing — Kamran Akmal’s missed stumping.

Kamran Akmal’s Keeping Blunder Goes Viral

It felt like a blast from the past. Shoaib Malik tossed one short, it turned away from Phil Mustard — and there he was, way out of his crease. But Akmal, in typical fashion, fumbled it. The ball slipped through his gloves, and the chance was gone.

Fans on social media had a field day. Old jokes came back, memes flooded timelines, and the phrase “Pakistan fielding kuch nahi badla” was everywhere. For many, it was a reminder of Akmal’s error-filled keeping days in international cricket.

It wasn’t just a minor miss either. Mustard was miles out and that stumping could’ve shifted the momentum early. Malik, who bowled three overs for 15 runs without a wicket, could only watch in disbelief.

Pakistan Pull Off Comeback Despite Kamran Akmal Error

At one stage, Pakistan looked down and out at 77 for 5. But somehow, they clawed their way back. The lower order stepped up, showed intent, and pushed the total to 160 — a score that didn’t seem likely just a few overs earlier.

Aamer Yamin turned the game on its head in the final over. With Pakistan needing a strong finish, he smashed James Vince for 22 runs, including three sixes, to drag the total past 150. That over proved to be the turning point.

Pakistan’s bowlers held their nerve in the final stretch, defending the target with great discipline. Despite Akmal’s blunder, the team walked off with a win — though the internet had already picked its headline moment.

Mustard and Bell Fifties Not Enough for England

England looked solid for most of the chase. Phil Mustard scored 58 off 51, while Ian Bell stayed unbeaten with a classy 51 from 35 balls. On paper, that should’ve been enough to see them through.

But wickets at the wrong time hurt their chase. They couldn’t quite build on the good starts, and Pakistan’s bowlers made sure to capitalize. It was a case of getting close, but not close enough.

Even without any wickets, Malik’s tight bowling helped keep the pressure on. The small things added up, and England ran out of steam just when they needed a push.

India vs Pakistan Next: All Eyes on Akmal Again

Pakistan’s next game is a big one — the high-voltage clash against Yuvraj Singh’s India on Sunday, July 20. India enters the tournament as defending champions, and they’ll be looking to set the tone early.

England, meanwhile, will face Australia on Saturday. But it’s the India vs Pakistan showdown that already has fans buzzing.

And yes, you can bet everyone will be watching Kamran Akmal closely in that match — hoping he either redeems himself or, well, gives the internet something to laugh about again.

