LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France
Live TV
TRENDING |
katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France
Home > Sports > Kamran Akmal Trolled For Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens Call ‘Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla’

Kamran Akmal Trolled For Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens Call ‘Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla’

Kamran Akmal came under fire after missing a simple stumping during Pakistan’s WCL 2025 opener against England. Despite the blunder, Pakistan pulled off a five-run win. Fans online joked, “Pakistan fielding kuch nahi badla,” as the clip of his error quickly went viral.

Kamran Akmal Trolled for Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens call 'Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla' (Image Credit - X)
Kamran Akmal Trolled for Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens call 'Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla' (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 18:10:44 IST

The World Championship of Legends 2025 got off to a thrilling start as England, led by Eoin Morgan, took on Mohammad Hafeez’s Pakistan in Birmingham. While Pakistan pulled off a close five-run win, most fans couldn’t stop talking about one thing — Kamran Akmal’s missed stumping.

Kamran Akmal’s Keeping Blunder Goes Viral

It felt like a blast from the past. Shoaib Malik tossed one short, it turned away from Phil Mustard — and there he was, way out of his crease. But Akmal, in typical fashion, fumbled it. The ball slipped through his gloves, and the chance was gone.

Fans on social media had a field day. Old jokes came back, memes flooded timelines, and the phrase “Pakistan fielding kuch nahi badla” was everywhere. For many, it was a reminder of Akmal’s error-filled keeping days in international cricket.

It wasn’t just a minor miss either. Mustard was miles out and that stumping could’ve shifted the momentum early. Malik, who bowled three overs for 15 runs without a wicket, could only watch in disbelief.

Pakistan Pull Off Comeback Despite Kamran Akmal Error

At one stage, Pakistan looked down and out at 77 for 5. But somehow, they clawed their way back. The lower order stepped up, showed intent, and pushed the total to 160 — a score that didn’t seem likely just a few overs earlier.

Aamer Yamin turned the game on its head in the final over. With Pakistan needing a strong finish, he smashed James Vince for 22 runs, including three sixes, to drag the total past 150. That over proved to be the turning point.

Pakistan’s bowlers held their nerve in the final stretch, defending the target with great discipline. Despite Akmal’s blunder, the team walked off with a win — though the internet had already picked its headline moment.

Mustard and Bell Fifties Not Enough for England

England looked solid for most of the chase. Phil Mustard scored 58 off 51, while Ian Bell stayed unbeaten with a classy 51 from 35 balls. On paper, that should’ve been enough to see them through.

But wickets at the wrong time hurt their chase. They couldn’t quite build on the good starts, and Pakistan’s bowlers made sure to capitalize. It was a case of getting close, but not close enough.

Even without any wickets, Malik’s tight bowling helped keep the pressure on. The small things added up, and England ran out of steam just when they needed a push.

India vs Pakistan Next: All Eyes on Akmal Again

Pakistan’s next game is a big one — the high-voltage clash against Yuvraj Singh’s India on Sunday, July 20. India enters the tournament as defending champions, and they’ll be looking to set the tone early.

England, meanwhile, will face Australia on Saturday. But it’s the India vs Pakistan showdown that already has fans buzzing.

And yes, you can bet everyone will be watching Kamran Akmal closely in that match — hoping he either redeems himself or, well, gives the internet something to laugh about again.

ALSO READ: India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL At Edgbaston: Weather Update – Will Rain Ruin The Match?

Tags: India ChampionsKamran AkmalPakistan ChampionsWCL 2025

More News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 20): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Why Doctors Warn Against The ‘Romanticisation’ Of Home Births—Kerala Mother’s Death A Wake-Up Call
US Air Travel Security Could Soon Relax Strict Liquid and Footwear Rules – What You Need to Know
West Indies Legend Andre Russell Shares His Career’s Most Unforgettable Moment Against India
MrBeast Turns Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy into Hilarious VIP Ticket Contest
MHT CET CAP 2025: Revised Schedule for LLB, BEd, MEd and Other Courses
Miley Cyrus Can’t Stop Praising Beyonce As She Joins Her ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour In Paris, Calls Queen Bey ‘Top-Tier’
Congress MP Chamala Kiran Alleges BRS Tapped Kavitha’s Phone While in Power
Kamran Akmal Trolled For Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens Call ‘Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla’
Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say
Kamran Akmal Trolled For Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens Call ‘Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kamran Akmal Trolled For Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens Call ‘Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kamran Akmal Trolled For Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens Call ‘Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla’
Kamran Akmal Trolled For Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens Call ‘Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla’
Kamran Akmal Trolled For Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens Call ‘Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla’
Kamran Akmal Trolled For Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens Call ‘Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?