Home > Sports > ‘What Are We Waiting For? Vaibhav Suryavanshi For India’: Shashi Tharoor Backs 14-Year-Old For India Call-Up

‘What Are We Waiting For? Vaibhav Suryavanshi For India’: Shashi Tharoor Backs 14-Year-Old For India Call-Up

Vaibhav Suryavanshi hammered 190 for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 25, 2025 13:29:58 IST

‘What Are We Waiting For? Vaibhav Suryavanshi For India’: Shashi Tharoor Backs 14-Year-Old For India Call-Up

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has put his weight behind Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the way the left-handed batter has been scoring heaps of runs.  “The last time a fourteen year old showed such prodigious cricketing talent, it was Sachin Tendulkar — and we all know what became of him. What are waiting for? VaibhavSuryavanshi for India!,” Tharoor wrote on X.



Suryavanshi has been in sublime form and has been scoring runs at will. Playing for Bihar, the teenager hammered 190 off 84 deliveries, a knock decorated with 15 maximums and 16 fours for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture.

Bihar posted 574/9 in 50 overs, riding on Suryavanshi’s masterclass and aggressive batting from Ayush Loharuka (116 off 56) and Sakibul Gani (128* off 40). The side then bundled out the opposition for 177 to win the match by 397 runs. Akash Raj and Suraj Kashyap picked up three wickets a piece.

Suryavanshi was recently a part of the U19 Asia Cup where India suffered a defeat against Pakistan in the final. He scored a massive 171 against UAE and a fifty against Malaysia.

Also Read: After U19 Asia Cup Disappointment, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Back In Form, Hits Record-Breaking Ton In Vijay Hazare Trophy As Bihar Post 574/6 Against Arunachal Pradesh

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 1:29 PM IST
Tags: sachin tendulkarshashi tharoorvaibhav suryavanshiVijay Hazare Trophy

QUICK LINKS