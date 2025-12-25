‘What Are We Waiting For? Vaibhav Suryavanshi For India’: Shashi Tharoor Backs 14-Year-Old For India Call-Up

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has put his weight behind Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the way the left-handed batter has been scoring heaps of runs. “The last time a fourteen year old showed such prodigious cricketing talent, it was Sachin Tendulkar — and we all know what became of him. What are waiting for? VaibhavSuryavanshi for India!,” Tharoor wrote on X.
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 24, 2025
Suryavanshi has been in sublime form and has been scoring runs at will. Playing for Bihar, the teenager hammered 190 off 84 deliveries, a knock decorated with 15 maximums and 16 fours for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture.
Bihar posted 574/9 in 50 overs, riding on Suryavanshi’s masterclass and aggressive batting from Ayush Loharuka (116 off 56) and Sakibul Gani (128* off 40). The side then bundled out the opposition for 177 to win the match by 397 runs. Akash Raj and Suraj Kashyap picked up three wickets a piece.
Suryavanshi was recently a part of the U19 Asia Cup where India suffered a defeat against Pakistan in the final. He scored a massive 171 against UAE and a fifty against Malaysia.
