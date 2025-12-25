‘What Are We Waiting For? Vaibhav Suryavanshi For India’: Shashi Tharoor Backs 14-Year-Old For India Call-Up

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has put his weight behind Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the way the left-handed batter has been scoring heaps of runs. “The last time a fourteen year old showed such prodigious cricketing talent, it was Sachin Tendulkar — and we all know what became of him. What are waiting for? VaibhavSuryavanshi for India!,” Tharoor wrote on X.







Suryavanshi has been in sublime form and has been scoring runs at will. Playing for Bihar, the teenager hammered 190 off 84 deliveries, a knock decorated with 15 maximums and 16 fours for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture.

Bihar posted 574/9 in 50 overs, riding on Suryavanshi’s masterclass and aggressive batting from Ayush Loharuka (116 off 56) and Sakibul Gani (128* off 40). The side then bundled out the opposition for 177 to win the match by 397 runs. Akash Raj and Suraj Kashyap picked up three wickets a piece.

Suryavanshi was recently a part of the U19 Asia Cup where India suffered a defeat against Pakistan in the final. He scored a massive 171 against UAE and a fifty against Malaysia.

