LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EAM S Jaishankar French court Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub EAM S Jaishankar French court Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub EAM S Jaishankar French court Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub EAM S Jaishankar French court Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EAM S Jaishankar French court Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub EAM S Jaishankar French court Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub EAM S Jaishankar French court Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub EAM S Jaishankar French court Australia mass shooting stabbed IPL 2026 Auction Bengaluru news ahaan shetty Cameron Green goa nightclub
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘What Happened To Messi In Vantara?’, Ask Fans As Star Footballer Seen Donning A Shawl, Tilak And Rudraksha Malas During Vantara Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani

‘What Happened To Messi In Vantara?’, Ask Fans As Star Footballer Seen Donning A Shawl, Tilak And Rudraksha Malas During Vantara Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani

Lionel Messi visited Vantara, Anant Ambani’s wildlife rescue and conservation centre in Jamnagar, along with Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. The football icon stunned fans with his traditional Indian avatar, wearing a shawl, tilak and rudraksha malas.

Lionel Messi in Vantara (PHOTO: X)
Lionel Messi in Vantara (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 16, 2025 21:47:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘What Happened To Messi In Vantara?’, Ask Fans As Star Footballer Seen Donning A Shawl, Tilak And Rudraksha Malas During Vantara Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani

Lionel Messi stopped by Vantara, Anant Ambani’s wildlife rescue and conservation centre in Jamnagar. He joined in some traditional rituals, walked through the animal care and rehab areas, and even spent some time with the rescued animals.

Messi didn’t come alone. His Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul were right there with him.

Fans were left stunned by Messi’s never-before-seen avatar as the star footballer donned a shawl, wore a tilak on his forehea,d along with Rudraksha malas.  

Anant and Radhika Ambani made the visit extra special by naming a lion cub “Lionel” as a tribute. After their tour, Messi and his friends left Jamnagar Airport in a tight security convoy. 

News agency ANI posted videos on Instagram showing the group on their way out, security everywhere, crowds buzzing.

Messi’s time at Vantara was short but made a splash. The place has been making headlines for its work with wildlife and its commitment to animal welfare.

Before Jamnagar, Messi had just wrapped up a big stop in New Delhi. At Arun Jaitley Stadium, he met some of India’s top cricket names like ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley.

Shah handed Messi, Suárez, and De Paul their own Indian cricket team jerseys. Messi got number 10, Suárez number 9, and De Paul number 7, each one personalised. Shah also gave Messi a ticket to the upcoming T20 World Cup and invited him to the tournament. Messi’s India tour just kept adding new chapters.

ALSO READ: Why Has A French Court Asked PSG To Pay More Than Rs. 600 Crore To Kylian Mbappe? Real Madrid’s Star Player’s Legal Battle Explained 

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 9:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: anant ambanijamnagarlionel messiVantara

RELATED News

Who Is Sarthak Ranjan? Pappu Yadav’s Son Gets Quietly Picked Up By Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR In IPL 2026 Auction For THIS Price

EXCLUSIVE | ‘It Was A Big Sacrifice’: Akshat Raghuvanshi Thanks His Family For Trusting Him As 22-Year-Old Gets Picked Up By LSG In IPL 2026 Auction

Why Has A French Court Asked PSG To Pay More Than Rs. 600 Crore To Kylian Mbappe? Real Madrid’s Star Player’s Legal Battle Explained

IPL Auction 2026: Cameron Green, The Most Expensive Overseas Player, Issues First Reaction On Joining KKR; Says…

IPL 2026 Auction: THIS Jammu And Kashmir Pacer Known As Baramulla Express Gets Sold For 28 Times His Base Price, Who Is He?

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Vidit Aatrey, The IIT-Delhi Alumnus Behind Meesho’s Rise And India’s Newest Billionaire CEO

5’2 Italian PM Meloni’s Surprised Reaction After Meeting 6’8 Mozambique President Daniel Chapo In Rome Goes Viral, Watch

‘Zero Tolerance To Terrorism’: EAM Jaishankar’s BOLD Statement As He Condoles Sydney Terror Attack, Supports Gaza Peace Plan

KP Group & IIM Ahmedabad Celebrate Graduation of 28 Leaders from a First-of-its-Kind 11-Month Executive Programme

IIM Calcutta opens admissions to 16th batch of Advanced Programme for Marketing and Sales Professionals: A Transformative Journey to C-Suite Roles

New Year Gift From Jio: Get 2.5GB Data, Free Calling, Google Gemini And OTT At Only ₹10 Per Day

PBPartners Launches New Experience Center in Delhi

Bomb Explodes During Making: CPI(M) Activist Injured in Kannur

IPL 2026 Auction: THIS Jammu And Kashmir Pacer Known As Baramulla Express Gets Sold For 28 Times His Base Price, Who Is He?

Bondi Mass Shooting: What Police Revealed About Hyderabad-Origin Gunman Sajid Akram’s Family Ties

‘What Happened To Messi In Vantara?’, Ask Fans As Star Footballer Seen Donning A Shawl, Tilak And Rudraksha Malas During Vantara Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘What Happened To Messi In Vantara?’, Ask Fans As Star Footballer Seen Donning A Shawl, Tilak And Rudraksha Malas During Vantara Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘What Happened To Messi In Vantara?’, Ask Fans As Star Footballer Seen Donning A Shawl, Tilak And Rudraksha Malas During Vantara Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani
‘What Happened To Messi In Vantara?’, Ask Fans As Star Footballer Seen Donning A Shawl, Tilak And Rudraksha Malas During Vantara Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani
‘What Happened To Messi In Vantara?’, Ask Fans As Star Footballer Seen Donning A Shawl, Tilak And Rudraksha Malas During Vantara Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani
‘What Happened To Messi In Vantara?’, Ask Fans As Star Footballer Seen Donning A Shawl, Tilak And Rudraksha Malas During Vantara Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani

QUICK LINKS