Beyond the cricket field, Shami has secured endorsements with several prominent brands, including Nike, Ceat Tyres, and SS (Sareen Sports). These partnerships contribute an estimated ₹2-3 crores annually to his income.

As of 2025, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹55 crores and ₹65 crores (approximately $7 million to $8 million).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This wealth is primarily derived from his cricketing career, including salaries from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts, and various brand endorsements.

Mohammed Shami: BCCI Salary and Match Fees

Shami holds a Grade A contract with the BCCI, entitling him to an annual retainer fee of ₹5 crores.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In addition to this, he earns match fees of ₹15 lakhs per Test match, ₹6 lakhs per One Day International (ODI), and ₹3 lakhs per Twenty20 International (T20I). Given his regular participation across all formats, his annual earnings from the BCCI exceed ₹7-8 crores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@mdshami.11)

Mohammed Shami: IPL Earnings

The IPL has significantly bolstered Shami’s income. Over the years, he has represented teams such as Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.

In the 2025 IPL season, he was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹10 crores, underscoring his value as a premier fast bowler. Cumulatively, his IPL earnings have surpassed ₹50 crores.

Mohammed Shami: Brand Endorsements

Beyond the cricket field, Shami has secured endorsements with several prominent brands, including Nike, Ceat Tyres, and SS (Sareen Sports). These partnerships contribute an estimated ₹2-3 crores annually to his income.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@mdshami.11)

Mohammed Shami: Assets and Lifestyle

Mohammed Shami owns a luxurious farmhouse in his hometown of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, valued at approximately ₹15 crores. His car collection features high-end vehicles such as the BMW 5 Series and Toyota Fortuner.

Despite his substantial wealth, Shami maintains a lifestyle that balances simplicity with luxury, often emphasizing his roots and personal values.

In summary, Mohammed Shami’s net worth in 2025 reflects his successful cricketing career, strategic endorsements, and prudent investments, establishing him as one of India’s prominent athletes both on and off the field.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah Wins ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year Award