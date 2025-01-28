Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Is Mohammed Shami’s Net Worth In 2025? Indian Star Cricketer Takes Home ₹5 Crores Annually With ₹15 Lakhs Per Test Match

Beyond the cricket field, Shami has secured endorsements with several prominent brands, including Nike, Ceat Tyres, and SS (Sareen Sports). These partnerships contribute an estimated ₹2-3 crores annually to his income.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
What Is Mohammed Shami’s Net Worth In 2025? Indian Star Cricketer Takes Home ₹5 Crores Annually With ₹15 Lakhs Per Test Match

mohammed shami


As of 2025, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹55 crores and ₹65 crores (approximately $7 million to $8 million).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This wealth is primarily derived from his cricketing career, including salaries from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts, and various brand endorsements.

Mohammed Shami: BCCI Salary and Match Fees

Shami holds a Grade A contract with the BCCI, entitling him to an annual retainer fee of ₹5 crores.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In addition to this, he earns match fees of ₹15 lakhs per Test match, ₹6 lakhs per One Day International (ODI), and ₹3 lakhs per Twenty20 International (T20I). Given his regular participation across all formats, his annual earnings from the BCCI exceed ₹7-8 crores.

Mohammed Shami: IPL Earnings

The IPL has significantly bolstered Shami’s income. Over the years, he has represented teams such as Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.

In the 2025 IPL season, he was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹10 crores, underscoring his value as a premier fast bowler. Cumulatively, his IPL earnings have surpassed ₹50 crores.

Mohammed Shami: Brand Endorsements

Beyond the cricket field, Shami has secured endorsements with several prominent brands, including Nike, Ceat Tyres, and SS (Sareen Sports). These partnerships contribute an estimated ₹2-3 crores annually to his income.

 Mohammed Shami: Assets and Lifestyle

Mohammed Shami owns a luxurious farmhouse in his hometown of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, valued at approximately ₹15 crores. His car collection features high-end vehicles such as the BMW 5 Series and Toyota Fortuner.

Despite his substantial wealth, Shami maintains a lifestyle that balances simplicity with luxury, often emphasizing his roots and personal values.

In summary, Mohammed Shami’s net worth in 2025 reflects his successful cricketing career, strategic endorsements, and prudent investments, establishing him as one of India’s prominent athletes both on and off the field.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah Wins ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year Award

Filed under

icc indian cricket team latest sports news Mohammed Shami

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

House Republican Leadership Backs Trump’s Decision to Freeze Federal Aid

House Republican Leadership Backs Trump’s Decision to Freeze Federal Aid

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To...

Budget 2025: Old vs New Tax Regime: Key Features And Differences

Budget 2025: Old vs New Tax Regime: Key Features And Differences

Is DeepSeek Safe To Use? Australia Says Be Careful

Is DeepSeek Safe To Use? Australia Says Be Careful

NewsX Exclusive: 90% Of Delhiites Say Yamuna Water Is Unsafe To Drink, Survey Reveals

NewsX Exclusive: 90% Of Delhiites Say Yamuna Water Is Unsafe To Drink, Survey Reveals

Entertainment

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters Over Performing At Trump’s Crypto Ball

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective

Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox