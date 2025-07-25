Home > Sports > What Led Brooke Hogan To Go No Contact With Hulk Hogan Before He Died? Daughter Shares Her Story

Brooke Hogan shared that she was not talking to her father Hulk Hogan before he died. Their bond had many problems. Even though they was not close, she was glad she told him “I love you” in their last call. It gave her peace after his passing.

What Led Brooke Hogan to Go No Contact with Hulk Hogan Before He Died? Daughter Shares Her Story (Image Credit - X)
Brooke Hogan, daughter of famous WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan, shared her feelings after her father died. She said she was not talking to him since long time. Their relationship was not good and become worse slowly.

Problems in the Hogan Family

Brooke decided to stop speaking to both her parents. She said many things happened which was never solved. She feel like her father was not understanding her or supporting her like she wanted.

Some people from family said that Brooke was very hurt because of her father’s behavior. Even when her husband tried to talk to Hulk and make things better, Hulk didn’t talk nicely. This made things more bad between them.

Last Time She Spoke to Her Dad

Her brother Nick told her that Hulk Hogan died on Thursday morning. Before that, Brooke had one last phone call with him. That happened two week before Hulk married Sky Daily in September 2023.

In the call, Brooke told her father to slow down and take care of his health. She also told him she loved him. Hulk said sorry but didn’t say more. That phone call was last time they talk. It was short but important for Brooke.

Brooke Felt Peace After His Death

Even if they was not close anymore, Brooke is happy that she got chance to say “I love you” before he passed away. It give her little peace in heart.

She feel that she tried her best as a daughter. Hulk Hogan died because of heart problem at age of 71. Many people remember him as big wrestling star, but for Brooke, he was just her father.

Famous People Also Have Problems

Brooke’s story show us that even people who are very famous can have family problems. Life is not perfect always. She is now trying to feel better from this pain.

Her story tell us that even if someone is not in good relation with family, saying something good at last moment is very important. Love still matter, even when things was not perfect.

WWE said in a statement, “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

