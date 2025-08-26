What Made Australia Cheteshwar Pujara’s Favourite Opponent To Play Against?

One of the most reliable Test batter in India, Cheteshwar Pujara, has decided to retire from international cricket on Sunday, August 24. The 37-year-old, the last time he played an Indian jersey was two years ago, ended his career with 103 Tests, 7195 runs, 19 hundreds and 35 fifties.

Pujara’s Impact in Test Cricket

Pujara was known by his determination to survive at the crease and his capacity to hold together the Indian batting. He was known to have a classical technique and his contributions helped in some of the most memorable wins by India like the historic test series wins in Australia and the West Indies.

He never contributed in terms of fancy shots but hardness and stamina. He spent more than 13 years in international cricket and became the proven man in the No. 3 position in India. There were numerous opponents who fought against him but it was Australia who brought the best in him and so they were his most dearest enemies.

Why Australia Became Pujara’s Favourite Opponent

Pujara has scored 2074 runs in 25 Tests against Australia which makes him one of the most reliable Indian players against Australia. He said that it was always not easy to compete with them since their bowlers and fielding departments always put pressure on.

“Love playing vs tough opponents. Australia are always been a challenging side; they never allow you to win easily. Even if victory is near, they make you work hard for runs. You need to be mentally & physically strong, well prepared,” Pujara told Cricbuzz.

It is this challenge that motivated Pujara. He was not intimidated by the pressure instead he stood up to it and showed extreme patience and perseverance in bad Australian conditions. His marathon innings usually tired out the bowlers of the opposing team and formed the basis of the success of India.

Pujara on Facing the World’s Toughest Bowlers

Although Australia is his favourite opponent, Pujara also talked about the most difficult bowlers during his career. He has challenged the greats such as Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Pat Cummins, James Anderson, who have tested his technique to their utmost.

“Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel at their peak. Facing them in South African conditions was very challenging. Also, Jimmy Anderson in English conditions, when he was at his best, getting a lot of movement in the air and even off the pitch. And then someone like Pat Cummins has also been very challenging,” Pujara said.

The figures support his words Steyn took 65 wickets against India in 14 Tests whereas Morkel took 58 wickets against India in 17 Tests. Pat Cummins is yet to stop playing and has already taken 75 Indian wickets in 18 matches. Anderson is the greatest danger having taken 149 wickets in 39 Tests against India.

England Remains the Toughest Tour

Pujara confessed that playing in England was the hardest task of his career although he enjoyed his matches with Australia. The tight bowling pitches and the terrifying bowling attack made batting an actual test of skill and endurance.

“England has been the toughest. Especially when they used to produce those green-top pitches with Anderson and Broad in their bowling lineup,” he recalled.

England was the most strenuous test of a batter who was a perseverer. But it is during such hard times that Pujara showed why he was seen as the backbone of Indian Test batting.

