What Virat Kohli Told His RCB Teammate About His Retirement Plans: ‘Jab Tak Khelunga…’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru youngster Swastik Chikara recently revealed a conversation he had with Virat Kohli that indicated how the batting star plans his retirement. Having already retired in Tests and T20Is, Kohli is still playing ODIs and the IPL and maintaining his fitness and desire to play.

Virat Kohli retirement plans revealed

Chikara, who came to RCB in IPL 2025 auction at a price of 30 lakh rupees, got a chance to share dressing room with the senior pro. In an interview with RevSportz, the young batsman disclosed what Kohli had to tell him about his future in the game and what it takes to be a cricketer.

“Virat bhaiya said, ‘Jab tak cricket khelunga, jab tak main poora fit hun. Ye impact player ki tarah nahi khelunga. Main sher ki tarah khelunga. I will field for the entire 20 overs and then bat. The day I have to play as an impact player, I will quit cricket’,” Chikara shared.

The words of Kohli indicate his willingness to play the game with the full capacity instead of taking a lesser role. His position is the evidence of the significance of fitness and intensity in his career almost 16 years after he has reached the highest level.

Asia Cup 2025 and Virat Kohli’s absence

The 35 year old will not feature in the upcoming engagement of the Indian team as the team gears up to the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament will take place between September 9 and 28 in the T20I format in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Kohli, who has retired in T20I internationals last year, will not participate in the event.

The break will also allow him to consider what he wants to do in ODIs, the only international format in which he still plays. His presence in the white-ball tour of Australia later this year may show how long he intends to play the format.

BCCI set for Kohli and Rohit discussions

As per reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will sit down with both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and discuss the matter in detail once Asia cup is over. The two stalwarts have already retired Test and T20I cricket, leaving doubts on their future in the ODIs in the coming year.

The board will be left with the last decision to the players themselves. At this point, it is just about whether the two seniors want to continue their travel or whether they want to leave the 50-over format as well.

Future leadership and Virat Kohli’s impact

In the case of Kohli and Rohit taking a break in ODIs, Shreyas Iyer is probable to be the next permanent captain of the BCCI. This action will ease the burden on Rohit as a leader and give a new leader a chance in the format.

In the meantime, Kohli has another impact besides the runs. His words to Swastik Chikara depict how nothing can stop him and how he is a lion-hearted person. There is a possibility that he does not play ODIs but his legacy as a full package player who left everything on the field will never be surpassed.

Currently, fans are awaiting to know his future in ODI. There is one thing which is definite- Kohli will only step down when he feels that he is unable to give the game his best. He is going to compete until then like a lion, which he claims to be.

