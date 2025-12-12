LIVE TV
Home > Sports > When And Where To Watch Auction IPL 2026 Auction: Live Streaming, Date, Time, & How To Watch In India, US, UK, AUS – TV Broadcast, Web Streaming Details

When And Where To Watch Auction IPL 2026 Auction: Live Streaming, Date, Time, & How To Watch In India, US, UK, AUS – TV Broadcast, Web Streaming Details

The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, featuring 350 players. Fans can watch the live telecast and streaming worldwide. Only 77 spots, including 31 overseas slots, are up for grabs.

IPL 2026 auction on Dec 16 in Abu Dhabi with 350 players; livestream and TV telecast available globally. Photo: ANI.
IPL 2026 auction on Dec 16 in Abu Dhabi with 350 players; livestream and TV telecast available globally. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 12, 2025 17:07:11 IST

When And Where To Watch Auction IPL 2026 Auction: Live Streaming, Date, Time, & How To Watch In India, US, UK, AUS – TV Broadcast, Web Streaming Details

The IPL 2026 auction is all set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Around 350 players will be auctioned inside the Etihad Arena. The event is scheduled at 1 PM UAE and will be livestreamed on IPL’s official digital platforms. The highly anticipated event will also be telecast on most of the big sports networks. 

List of 350 Players For IPL Auction 2026

BCCI recently released the names of 350 players spanning across four categories. The list includes capped, uncapped Indian and International players. 96 capped international players will go under the hammer, while 224 uncapped and 16 capped Indian players will also go through the auction.

Also Read: Will India’s U19 Team Shake Hands With Pakistan Players? BCCI Gives Strict Instructions After ICC Urges IND, PAK To End No-Handshake Dispute

However, there are only 77 spots available to be filled in the auction. From these, 31 are set aside for the overseas players.

Coming back to the IPL Auction livestream and telecast, it will be available globally. Here is how you can livestream and watch the IPL Auction 2026 in your country.

IPL 2026 Player Auction Telecast, Livestreaming: How To Watch In Canada And US

The IPL 2026 auction will take place on December 16 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event will start at 04:00 AM ET. In the US and Canada, it will be livestreamed on Willow TV. You can also livestream it on the Willow TV App.

IPL 2026 Auction: How And Where To Watch In India – Live Streaming (TV, Mobile Apps and OTT)

In India, the IPL 2026 Player Auction will be telecast on Star Sports Network (TV) and also livestreamed on Hotstar (OTT).

IPL 2026 Auction: How To Watch In UK

In UK, IPL is usually telecast on Sky Sports and Now TV. It is expected that IPL Auction 2026 will be available on the same channels.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar Reddy Cleans Up RCB Star Batter To Complete Hattrick In SMAT Fixture | WATCH

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 5:07 PM IST
When And Where To Watch Auction IPL 2026 Auction: Live Streaming, Date, Time, & How To Watch In India, US, UK, AUS – TV Broadcast, Web Streaming Details

QUICK LINKS