Home > Sports > When Hulk Hogan Called Trump 'Toughest of Them All' And Ripped His Shirt | WATCH

When Hulk Hogan Called Trump ‘Toughest of Them All’ And Ripped His Shirt | WATCH

Hulk Hogan, the legendary professional wrestling icon known worldwide for “Hulkamania,” died on Thursday in Florida at the age of 71. Reports say Hogan suffered cardiac arrest after a recent illness. He leaves behind a legacy that transformed wrestling and crossed into popular culture.

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71 from cardiac arrest, remembered for “Hulkamania” and his 2024 Trump endorsement. Photo/X, Canva modified.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 24, 2025 23:50:27 IST

Hulk Hogan, the legendary professional wrestling star and pop culture icon known for ‘Hulkmania’ died on Thursday in Florida. Hogan, 71 reportedly died of cardiac arrest after being sick recently.

Hulk Hogan Wrestling Career

Hogan  influence the wrestling world like no one did. His intense fights, signature moves, and his appeal help the sport gain global popularity, Beyond wrestling, Hogan was known for pop culture performances a cultural phenomenon in the 1980s known as “Hulkamania.”

Hulk Hogan Endorses Donald Trumo at the 2024 Republican National Convention

In July 2024, Hogan endorsed the then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention. Hogan eaarlier showed reluctance to engage in politics, however un 2024 he spoke passionately about the state of the country while showering praise for Trump.

“As an entertainer, I try to stay out of politics,” Hogan said. “But after everything that’s happened to our country over the past few years… Let Trumpmania run wild, brother! Let Trumpmania rule again! Let Trumpmania make America great again!”

Hulk Hogan Previously Supported Barack Obama

Hogan’s political endorsements evolved over time. He had previously supported both former President Barack Obama and Republican Senator Mitt Romney in their presidential campaigns. Initially undecided in the 2024 election, Hogan’s stance changed following the July 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“When I saw him stand up with that fist in the air and the blood on his face – as a warrior, as a leader – I realized that’s what America needs,” Hogan said during an interview with Fox News shortly after the incident.

At the Republican National Convention, Hogan echoed similar sentiments about Trump’s toughness and leadership.

“I’ve been in the ring with some of the biggest, some of the baddest dudes on the planet,” Hogan remarked. “I know tough guys, but let me tell you something, brother, Donald Trump is the toughest of them all.”

Donald Trump Jr. Condoles Death of Hulk Hogan

Following Hogan’s passing, Donald Trump Jr. paid tribute to the wrestling legend. Sharing a photo taken at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where Hogan publicly backed Donald Trump, Trump Jr. wrote, “R.I.P to a legend HULK HOGAN.” The picture featured Hogan giving a thumbs-up, a gesture commonly associated with President Trump himself.

When Hulk Hogan Called Trump ‘Toughest of Them All’ And Ripped His Shirt | WATCH

