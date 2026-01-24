LIVE TV
Home > Sports > When Is IND vs NZ 3rd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

When Is IND vs NZ 3rd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

Fans around the world are marking their calendars for IND vs NZ 3rd T20I blockbuster clash, with live coverage available across multiple platforms.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 24, 2026 11:10:56 IST

When Is IND vs NZ 3rd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

Team India won the 2nd T20I against New Zealand by seven wickets. The five match T20I series where India is leading 2-0. The two teams will face each other in a decisive match which will test their abilities after they already competed against each other in limited overs matches and their recent T20 series battle. Fans around the world are marking their calendars for this blockbuster clash, with live coverage available across multiple platforms.

When Is IND vs NZ 3rd T20I?

India will play New Zealand in their third T20 International match on Sunday, January 25, 2026, with the game starting at 7:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch IND vs NZ 3rd T20I?

The home audience needs both live telecast information and streaming details for their viewing experience. The match will be available for Indian fans to watch live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar which provide complete live coverage and expert commentary for the entire match. The match will be accessible to international viewers through regional broadcasters which include Willow TV in the USA and Discovery+/TNT Sports in the United Kingdom, and YuppTV provides legal live streaming options in selected areas. The available options enable cricket fans to watch every ball of the game from any location.

Predicted Playing XI Of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Team India: The Indian national cricket team has selected Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel for their squad. 

Team New Zealand: New Zealand has selected Tim Robinson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra , Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips for their team.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 11:10 AM IST
When Is IND vs NZ 3rd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

