Cricket Fans Go Wild After India Beat New Zealand In Second T20I By Seven Wickets, Dub It ‘Thunderstorm Victory’

The digital landscape on X recorded an energetic display of blue jerseys and celebratory hashtags because India achieved a 7-wicket victory over New Zealand in their second T20I match at Raipur.

The team successfully completed their chase of 209 runs through their demonstration of powerful batting skills, which enabled them to win the match with 28 balls remaining.

Social Media Reactions On Ishan Kishan and SKY Dominate the Chase

The social media platform X experienced maximum user activity when Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) successfully attacked the New Zealand bowling staff.

India won the match and croud start singing vande matram pure goosebumps 🥶#indvsnzt20 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/aXaxjKjHW0 — Ishita ✨ (@Ishita_Vibes) January 23, 2026







The Indian cricketer Kishan achieved his record-breaking 21-ball fifty, which marked the fastest half-century by an Indian cricketer against New Zealand, after the team faced an initial batting collapse that left them at 6/2.

Fans praised his ability to perform “no-look” shots, which he executed with impressive power, while SKY scored an unbeaten 82 runs through 37 balls to demonstrate his ongoing supremacy in the cricket format.

The two players established a 122-run partnership for the third wicket, which completely erased Mitchell Santner’s previous match achievements.

The New Zealand bowlers suffered criticism from fans because Zakary Foulkes allowed 67 runs during the game and others posted “stat-attack” content online.

Series Momentum: Tactical Brilliance and World Cup Readiness

The current popular discussion about “Road to T20WC 2026” demonstrated the Indian cricket team’s various strategic options and their effective player substitutions throughout the match.

The choice to use Kuldeep Yadav as a bowler worked effectively because he achieved bowling figures of 2/35 while taking the important wicket of Rachin Ravindra.

