‘When Life Gives You Rain, Shubman Gill Gives You Popcorn’ Indian Captain Enjoys Popcorn With Rohit Sharma During India vs Australia ODIs

In the first match of One Day International cricket match between India and Australia in Perth on October 19, 2025, India’s new ODI captain Shubman Gill was seen having popcorn and chatting with former captain Rohit Sharma in the changing room during the match halt because of rain.

Indian Captain Shubman Gill Enjoys Popcorn With Rohit Sharma During India vs Australia ODIs

The rain gave the pair a window of opportunity to catch up, and Gill munched away while the two of them could enjoy a long discussion. This was a lighter part of the game in the midst of the tension on the field. The match was the first series of Gill as a full time ODI captain of India, replacing Rohit Sharma who has become a specialist batsman. Gill had been the coach of the Test and T2OI teams in the past. The change of leadership was done keeping an eye on the ICC ODI World Cup in 2027. Although the rain delayed, the leadership of Gill was realized when he held meaningful discussions with the experienced players such as Rohit indicating that he was ready to lead the team through all the challenges.







Shubman Gill India vs Australia ODIs

Rain delay had placed India in a very dangerous situation where the team was 37/3. Rohit Sharma was departed for 8, and Virat Kohli had been dismissed off a duck, after misjudging a ball that was delivered by Mitchell Starc. Gill himself was behind the stumps and the rain stopped the match before the stumps. Even in the difficult circumstances of the team the picture of Gill eating popcorn with Rohit was a light source, and it also demonstrated the sense of camaraderie and relaxed mood in the team during a tense game.

