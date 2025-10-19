LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK After IPL Win, ‘Since I Retired From Test Cricket….’

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK After IPL Win, ‘Since I Retired From Test Cricket….’

Having won the IPL title in 2025 with his team, RCB, Virat Kohli relocated to the United Kingdom with his family and entered a new stage of life, which is balance and personal development. During family time, he has not ceased playing international cricket, and ODI has returned with a sudden first duck against Australia.

Virat Kohli exclusive interview: Virat Kohli reflects on his Test retirement and love for Australia ahead of India vs Australia 1st ODI in Perth. Photo: X.
Virat Kohli exclusive interview: Virat Kohli reflects on his Test retirement and love for Australia ahead of India vs Australia 1st ODI in Perth. Photo: X.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 19, 2025 11:00:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK After IPL Win, ‘Since I Retired From Test Cricket….’

After winning the title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2025 of Indian Premier League, 2025, Virat Kohli has been announced as having taken his base to the United Kingdom with his family and is now taking on a new life in a new stage. He assured that he is relishing the change, telling him, ‘It has been a long time since I took my last vacation. Simply being able to spend some quality time with your kids, family at home, it has been a beautiful stage and something that I have enjoyed greatly.’ 

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK After IPL Win

In 2024, Kohli retired early on T20 internationals as well as made a shock announcement of a mid IPL retirement in Test cricket during the 2025 season. He was fast to fly to foreign countries after his IPL victory in order to settle in the new country he called home. Although some leaked details about his life in the UK have been presented in the UK, Kohli gave the first speech on his life during an interview before the ODI series of India and Australia. He confessed that this hiatus, albeit a very loaded one with big transitions, has enabled him to reconnect with life in a manner as he was unable to do before. ‘I can do nothing, I can do nothing, and the last thing. I do not know how many years’, he said, and stressed the fact that cricketing obligations had previously left him no time to attend to himself. 

Virat Kohli In India vs Australia ODI 

Although he has accepted his new rhythm, Kohli remains in the ODI team of India in the Australia tour. He admitted that although cricket is the main focus of his career, this personal reorientation does not seem a disengagement but a reformation. The paper also states that his reentry into the India jersey was topped by another peculiarity, he was thrown out in his first ODI back against Australia his first duck in the ODIs against this team. Kohli is balancing both career and life re definition. He has since changed his residence to the United Kingdom, where he has been in time to renew and reunite with his family, but still gets to keep his fingers in the game at high competition level. The transformation is a preview of a more well rounded personality of one of the most passionate cricketing personalities in India.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Ends In Duck As Mitchell Starc Spoils Comeback, Zero Runs But High Stakes

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 11:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UKVirat Kohli duckVirat Kohli family timeVirat Kohli India vs Australia ODIVirat Kohli UKvirat kohli’

RELATED News

India Vs Australia: Social Media Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Early Dismissals | Check Top Trending Memes

‘I Have Played The Most’ Virat Kohli Brings Workload Proof, Fitter Than Ever In 15 Year Career

River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba

Is Virat Kohli Josh Hazlewood’s Bunny As Mitchell Starc Takes His Wicket For A Duck? Here’s What The Stats Reveal

River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK After IPL Win, ‘Since I Retired From Test Cricket….’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to attend APEC CEO Summit in South Korea

Hamas Planning Attack On Gaza Civilians? US Says It Has ‘Credible Reports’ Of…

Golden Knights pour it on Flames, continue point streak

China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

Tennis-Briton Draper says tour must adapt after Rune joins long injury list

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

San Jose grabs win over Austin but fall just short of playoffs

UPDATE 8-NHL Standings

Nexperia says Chinese unit operating as usual as tensions with the Netherlands run high

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK After IPL Win, ‘Since I Retired From Test Cricket….’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK After IPL Win, ‘Since I Retired From Test Cricket….’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK After IPL Win, ‘Since I Retired From Test Cricket….’
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK After IPL Win, ‘Since I Retired From Test Cricket….’
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK After IPL Win, ‘Since I Retired From Test Cricket….’
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK After IPL Win, ‘Since I Retired From Test Cricket….’
QUICK LINKS