Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK After IPL Win, ‘Since I Retired From Test Cricket….’

After winning the title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2025 of Indian Premier League, 2025, Virat Kohli has been announced as having taken his base to the United Kingdom with his family and is now taking on a new life in a new stage. He assured that he is relishing the change, telling him, ‘It has been a long time since I took my last vacation. Simply being able to spend some quality time with your kids, family at home, it has been a beautiful stage and something that I have enjoyed greatly.’

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK After IPL Win

In 2024, Kohli retired early on T20 internationals as well as made a shock announcement of a mid IPL retirement in Test cricket during the 2025 season. He was fast to fly to foreign countries after his IPL victory in order to settle in the new country he called home. Although some leaked details about his life in the UK have been presented in the UK, Kohli gave the first speech on his life during an interview before the ODI series of India and Australia. He confessed that this hiatus, albeit a very loaded one with big transitions, has enabled him to reconnect with life in a manner as he was unable to do before. ‘I can do nothing, I can do nothing, and the last thing. I do not know how many years’, he said, and stressed the fact that cricketing obligations had previously left him no time to attend to himself.

Virat Kohli In India vs Australia ODI

Although he has accepted his new rhythm, Kohli remains in the ODI team of India in the Australia tour. He admitted that although cricket is the main focus of his career, this personal reorientation does not seem a disengagement but a reformation. The paper also states that his reentry into the India jersey was topped by another peculiarity, he was thrown out in his first ODI back against Australia his first duck in the ODIs against this team. Kohli is balancing both career and life re definition. He has since changed his residence to the United Kingdom, where he has been in time to renew and reunite with his family, but still gets to keep his fingers in the game at high competition level. The transformation is a preview of a more well rounded personality of one of the most passionate cricketing personalities in India.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Ends In Duck As Mitchell Starc Spoils Comeback, Zero Runs But High Stakes