Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Ends In Duck As Mitchell Starc Spoils Comeback, Zero Runs But High Stakes

The morning of 19th October turned out to be not a good morning for Indian cricket fans as Virat Kohli was taken by Mitchell Starc for 0. Indian fans were more excited about Virat Kohli's Comeback rather than Diwali. The hype was created for both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma departed for 8 but Virat Kohli could not score any run.

(Image Credit: ANI) Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Starc

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 19, 2025 10:59:42 IST

When Virat Kohli, the mainstay of the Indian batting team, was dismissed, without a single run against his name in the first of the three match series for the Indian cricket team against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth, it turned out to be an unexpected turn to the highly anticipated comeback of this star. Reportedly, the bowling attack of Australia focused prematurely and Kohli was caught on the bowling delivery by Mitchell Starc, which was intended to be a successful comeback. The match which was supposed to be the beginning of his rebirth turned out to be an unpleasant reminder of how difficult it would be to get back after a long absence.

Virat Kohli ODI Duck vs Australia 

India did not have a good opening to the contest. Kohli was taken out soon and the first few victims were sent away, and with the team under such pressure in the initial overs, they were subjected to a lot of pressure. The Australian bowlers took advantage of the new surface and Kohli returned to be on top. His firing as per was first duck in an ODI in Australia with an average of 49.14. Even the bigger picture indicated that it was not merely a personal failure on part of India, but, however, it was a symbol of how even the most successful athletes can fail when coming back to the fraternity after a hiatus.

Virat Kohli First ODI Duck In Australia By Mitchell Starc

Although the match is interrupted unusually with the sudden departure, it also highlights that elite cricket can never afford mercy: form, fitness as well as match sharpness must all fall into place. Returning after an interlude, Kohli has not only expectations in the sky, but now he has to reset very fast. His team will be seeking to re unite and recuperate in the next games of the series. The article indicates that this hitch is indeed an important one, but it is not yet the defining moment in his future, but it does point out that the margin of error in this kind of position is extremely thin. This is a rare time of low in his career that fans and analysts will be keen to see how he will react.

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 10:45 AM IST
Tags: india vs australia odi 2025Kohli first ODI duck in AustraliaVirat Kohli 0Virat Kohli duckVirat Kohli Mitchell StarcVirat Kohli ODI duckvirat kohli’

