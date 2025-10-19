‘I Have Played The Most’ Virat Kohli Brings Workload Proof, Fitter Than Ever In 15 Year Career

Virat Kohli, now aged 37 to be, claimed that he felt as strong as ever before he returns to ODI cricket in India vs Australia in Perth. His anxieties concerning a lack of match practice were kept to a minimum by observing that in the past 15-20 years he has played more matches in international cricket and in the IPL than any other person.

Virat Kohli Brings Workload Proof In India vs Australia ODIs

Kohli said that the refreshment had been very fine and health after a four month break since the time of his last IPL championship with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in June 2025. Following that break, he failed to raise any issue on his physical or match fitness. I am fit or better than ever I have been, said cardinal. The vast volume of work can justify the argument made by Kohli: Since 2010 this player has played 535 out of 551 matches of India and 238 of the IPL. Not only did he emphasize that he does not lose the awareness of this game but he puts emphasis on the physical preparation. He replied, ‘When I am good, when my reflexes are ready then the game awareness is already ready… my body must obey it.’

VIRAT KOHLI TALKING ABOUT HIS CHILDHOOD MEMORIES – WATCHING TEST IN AUSTRALIA. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WVvTgSeQ15 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 19, 2025







Virat Kohli Says ‘Fitter Than Ever In 15 Year Career’

He has even reported before the first ODI in Australia that he is doing well in the nets and in the fielding practice, and this is also an indication that his fitness level is very high. The stadium in which the match took place, the Optus Stadium in Perth, is close especially since that is where Kohli last registered a century in Tests. Rohit Sharma, ranks as the second player after Kohli. In short, Virat Kohli is entering into this series as a confident player in terms of his fitness and form since he is not bothered by his non presence on the field. He takes the break as a healthy refresh rather than a concern since he has gone through a massive workload of matches over the years which demonstrates the fact that he is battle tested, and thus, ready to meet the challenges of the top level cricket once more.

Also Read: Is Virat Kohli Josh Hazlewood’s Bunny As Mitchell Starc Takes His Wicket For A Duck? Here’s What The Stats Reveal