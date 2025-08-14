LIVE TV
Home > Sports > When Will Naomi Return To Action? WWE Women's World Champion Sidelined Indefinitely

When Will Naomi Return To Action? WWE Women’s World Champion Sidelined Indefinitely

Women Champion Naomi was also yanked during her match against IYO SKY at the Raw championship match due to failure to pass the clearance to perform. The cause is not revealed, but she remained at the backstage.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 14, 2025 16:20:20 IST

The recent WWE Raw was drama filled and filled with action in the ring but left fans questioning what was happening. A major attraction of the night, the Women World Championship match, did not even enter the ring, and the viewers and the insiders alike asked questions and wondered what happened.

Naomi pulled from scheduled title defense on Raw

Naomi was advanced to compete her title against the former champion IYO SKY. But only hours before the game, WWE said on social media that Naomi was not cleared to play. The announcement was a surprise to many and even more so because there was no explanation to it.

Rather than the title match, SKY fought Roxanne Perez in a singles match. The match resulted in frustration to SKY who lost to the outside interference of her former Damage CTRL partners, Asuka and Kairi Sane. This was because their effort to help her failed and this led to a tense backstage confrontation between the three after the match.

Reason for Naomi’s absence kept under wraps

It was also kept extremely quiet backstage as to why Naomi was pulled off the show, Fightful Select noted. It is even said that other wrestlers were not aware of what led to the decision by WWE. The mystery has just created more speculation among fans as to whether the absence is injury related or a result of some other problem.

In a twist to this, Naomi was still there backstage as the program was aired live but she did not appear onscreen. Those inside WWE were reported to be happy with the replacement match between Perez and SKY, indicating that the switch in plans was handled well even though the switch was last minute.

Naomi’s next scheduled appearance at Clash in Paris

In the meantime, Naomi is a currently advertised-as-of-this-writing defender of her Women World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer on August 31 in Clash in Paris. Vaquer won her opportunity last month, in a 20-Woman Evolution Battle Royal. The same night Naomi shocked fans when she cashed in her opportunity in the SKY match against Rhea Ripley and ended up taking the gold.

Provided Naomi has the status, the Paris event might be her initial official title defense since her win of the championship. Her recent absence however has raised some doubts as to whether that defense will proceed as scheduled.

Doubts emerge over Naomi vs. Vaquer match

Vaquer briefly talked to SKY on Raw saying SKY was not the only person who was promised a title shot. The remark was cryptic, however it was a hint that there were some complications involving the match of Naomi in Paris. What is making fans speculate now is whether Vaquer must wait even longer before getting her opportunity.

Naomi would show up one final time in a Triple Threat Match versus SKY and Ripley for her championship at SummerSlam on August 3. WWE has not made an official announcement on her status or possible date of returning since that time and her fans are anxiously waiting to hear something.

