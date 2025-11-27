LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Are The Sponsors Behind Big Commercial Push For WPL 2026-27?

The WPL has obtained new sponsorships of ₹48 crores for the year 2026-27, of which ChatGPT and Kingfisher, and Bisleri are the major partners in a commercial boom. These agreements indicate that women's cricket is turning into a mainstream sports property, thus allowing better investment in infrastructure, marketing, and global audience increase.

WPL 2026 Sponsors (Image Credit: WPL via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 27, 2025 21:33:03 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the cricket governing body, announced that the WPL has obtained the next two seasons 2026 and 2027 fresh partner deals worth ₹48 crore, which indicates one of the largest commercial expansions in the league’s short history.

Who Are The WPL 2026 Sponsors?

Among the new partners are ChatGPT and Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water, which have been onboarded as ‘Premier Partners’. The primary water brand Bisleri has also been granted the official Beverage Partner title. On the other hand, CEAT, the league’s partner for a long time, has furthered its cooperation and reestablished its link with the league as the Strategic Time Out Partner.

WPL 2026 Sponsors: How Is This Going To Help The Indian Women’s Cricket Scene

This novel sponsorship deal points to the gradually developing situation in which women’s cricket is ranked the least in terms of brand confidence. It shows that the WPL is no longer a niche competition but a major commercial property. BCCI and league representatives claim that the new agreements will not only be a considerable financial investment but also a diversification of the brands that support the league by including tech companies and consumer goods firms. This heterogeneity is indicative of a transition, besides facilitating real reach and fan engagement, advertisers have started to assert that women’s cricket and WPL in particular has become a mainstream sports entertainment platform.

WPL 2026 Sponsors And The Growing Popularity Of Indian Women’s Cricket

The WPL is on the verge of another significant growth period, thanks to the improvement in commercial partnership it is making. The league may be able to invest in its infrastructure, marketing, players’ salaries, and overall setup through the increase in sponsorship revenue, these all, in turn, could increase the rate of the league’s competitiveness and the amount of its audience. Premium sponsors such as ChatGPT, Kingfisher, and Bisleri are likely to be seen by the fans, players, and stakeholders, whereby the WPL is going to benefit from higher quality broadcasting, more marketing activities, and a bigger global audience. The league, as the 2026 season approaches, seems to be all set to change the perception and position of women’s cricket in India.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 9:33 PM IST
