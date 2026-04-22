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Home > Sports News > Who Is Alamara Djabi? 19-Year-Old FC Midtjylland Footballer Stabbed In Denmark

Who Is Alamara Djabi? 19-Year-Old FC Midtjylland Footballer Stabbed In Denmark

Rising football star Alamara Djabi is in stable condition after a shocking stabbing incident in Herning, Denmark. Discover more about the 19-year-old FC Midtjylland midfielder’s recovery, his career journey from Benfica, and the ongoing investigation into the attack that has rattled the Danish Superliga.

Who Is Alamara Djabi 19-Year-Old FC Midtjylland Footballer Stabbed In Denmark. Photo X
Who Is Alamara Djabi 19-Year-Old FC Midtjylland Footballer Stabbed In Denmark. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 22, 2026 17:04:13 IST

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Who Is Alamara Djabi? 19-Year-Old FC Midtjylland Footballer Stabbed In Denmark

The football community is in a state of shock following a violent off-pitch incident that has left one of Europe’s rising talents fighting for his life. Alamara Djabi, a 19-year-old midfielder for the Danish powerhouse FC Midtjylland, is currently recovering in a hospital after being seriously injured in a stabbing over the weekend.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Herning, the central Danish town where the club is headquartered. While the motives behind the assault remain unclear, the severity of the situation has rattled the four-time Danish champions and their supporters across the continent.

A Life-Threatening Emergency

Initially, the outlook for the young midfielder was bleak. According to an official statement released by FC Midtjylland, Djabi was rushed to the hospital in critical condition immediately following the incident. The severity of his wounds necessitated emergency surgery to stabilize his vital organs.

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In the days that followed, Djabi underwent multiple operations and was placed into an induced coma to allow his body to cope with the trauma. However, in a heartening update provided by the club, medical professionals confirmed that his condition has since improved significantly.

“He has awakened from an induced coma and is doing well under the circumstances,” the club announced, expressing immense relief.

FC Midtjylland also extended their gratitude to the emergency responders and hospital staff, whose rapid and professional intervention was credited with saving the teenager’s life.

Club and Authorities Launch Investigation

As Djabi begins the long road to physical and psychological recovery, local law enforcement is working to piece together the events of that Sunday morning. Local police have verified the timing and location of the stabbing, though details regarding potential suspects or a motive have been kept confidential to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

FC Midtjylland has confirmed it is working in lockstep with the Danish authorities. “The club is in close dialogue and cooperation with the authorities and is providing extensive support to Alamara Djabi and his family,” the statement continued. The club has reportedly assigned support staff to assist the player’s family, who have flown in to be by his side.

Rising Star: Who is Alamara Djabi?

Alamara Djabi is widely considered a high-potential prospect within the Midtjylland system. Hailing from Guinea-Bissau, the midfielder’s journey to professional football began in the prestigious youth ranks of Benfica in Portugal.

Recognizing his technical ability and physical presence in the middle of the park, FC Midtjylland secured his signature in 2023. To further his development, the 19-year-old spent the previous season on loan at CD Mafra, where he gained valuable first-team experience. Upon his return to Denmark, he made two senior appearances for the Midtjylland first team, signaling his readiness to break into the rotation of a top-tier European side. 

Context of the Season

The tragedy comes at a high-stakes moment for the club. FC Midtjylland, winners of the Danish Superliga as recently as 2024, are currently embroiled in a fierce title race. They sit second in the standings, trailing leaders AGF by a mere two points. While the team must continue its pursuit of silverware, the focus within the locker room has understandably shifted toward the wellbeing of their young teammate.

As the investigation continues, the football world remains hopeful that Djabi will not only make a full recovery but eventually return to the pitch to continue the promising career that was so violently interrupted.

Read More: Revealed: Virat Kohli’s ‘One8 Commune’ Restaurant Near Chinnaswamy Stadium Shut Down Over ₹2 Crore Dues, Legal Trouble Surfaces

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Tags: Alamara Djabi stabbingDanish football newsDanish Superliga clubemergency surgeryFC Midtjylland midfielderGuinea-Bissau footballerHerning stabbing incidentinduced coma recovery

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Who Is Alamara Djabi? 19-Year-Old FC Midtjylland Footballer Stabbed In Denmark

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Who Is Alamara Djabi? 19-Year-Old FC Midtjylland Footballer Stabbed In Denmark
Who Is Alamara Djabi? 19-Year-Old FC Midtjylland Footballer Stabbed In Denmark
Who Is Alamara Djabi? 19-Year-Old FC Midtjylland Footballer Stabbed In Denmark
Who Is Alamara Djabi? 19-Year-Old FC Midtjylland Footballer Stabbed In Denmark

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