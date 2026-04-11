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Home > Sports News > Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian Shuttler Ends 8-Year Medal Drought in Men’s Singles at Badminton Asia Championships 2026

Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian Shuttler Ends 8-Year Medal Drought in Men’s Singles at Badminton Asia Championships 2026

Ayush Shetty scripts history at the Badminton Asia Championships 2026, already securing a medal by reaching semifinals and ending India’s 8-year wait in men’s singles. Here’s his journey, career stats, and how he became India’s rising badminton star.

India's Ayush Shetty reacts during the men's singles quarter final match against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie at the Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, eastern China's Zhejiang province on April 10, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)
India's Ayush Shetty reacts during the men's singles quarter final match against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie at the Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, eastern China's Zhejiang province on April 10, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Published: April 11, 2026 01:35:07 IST

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Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian Shuttler Ends 8-Year Medal Drought in Men’s Singles at Badminton Asia Championships 2026

In Indian badminton today, apart from Lakshya Sen, the only name carrying the tricolour deep into the biggest tournaments is Ayush Shetty. At the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships 2026, when World No. 12 Lakshya Sen crashed out early, it was Ayush Shetty, ranked 25 in the BWF rankings, who stepped up, carried India’s hopes, and marched into the semifinals. In doing so, he secured a medal and became the first Indian men’s singles player to achieve this feat at the event since 2018. But who exactly is Ayush Shetty? What are his career stats, and how did he emerge as one of India’s brightest badminton prospects and the face of the sport at present?

The 20-year-old Ayush Shetty’s journey at the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, has been a true giant-killing run. He remains the only Indian singles player to reach the final four, and what makes it even more beautiful is that he has reached this stage without dropping a single game in the tournament.

India's Ayush Shetty hits a return to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie during their men's singles quarter final match at the Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, eastern China's Zhejiang province on April 10, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)

India's Ayush Shetty hits a return to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie during their men's singles quarter final match at the Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, eastern China's Zhejiang province on April 10, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)

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Just look at the opponents he has defeated on the way, former World No. 2 Lee Zii Jia, World No. 7 Li Shi Feng, and World No. 4 Jonatan Christie. And Shetty has beaten all of them with dominance.

Now, the Indian shuttler is set to face the biggest challenge of his career as he goes up against World No. 1 and top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the semifinals. With this run, he has already become only the seventh Indian men’s singles player in history to win a medal at the Badminton Asia Championships.

Who is Ayush Shetty?

Born on May 3, 2005, in Karkala, Karnataka, Ayush Shetty was often assumed to be related to Indian doubles star Chirag Shetty, but the two share no relation. He is the son of Ramprakash and Shalmali Shetty and has a younger sister, Aadhya.

Ayush’s journey in badminton started very early. At just seven years old, he began playing in the backyard of his home in Sanoor near Karkala, often with his father. 

His parents played a huge role in shaping his career. Recognizing his potential, the family made a big sacrifice by moving from Mangalore to Bengaluru to give him access to better training facilities.

Shetty began his formal coaching under local coaches Subhash and Chetan in Karkala and Mangalore. After moving to Bengaluru at the age of 12, he trained at Mohith Kamath’s Badyzone and Krishna Kumar’s i-SPORTS before eventually joining the prestigious Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) in 2021, which played a key role in shaping his professional career.

Ayush Shetty Career Stats

Ayush Shetty’s first major domestic career record came in 2022 when he won the All India Junior Ranking Tournament in Bengaluru after the COVID-19 break.

On the global stage, his big breakthrough came in 2023 at the BWF World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA, where he clinched a bronze medal. He became the first Indian men’s singles player since 2015 to achieve this feat.

After his success at the junior level, Shetty made a smooth transition to the senior circuit in late 2024 and 2025. His biggest career achievement so far came when he won his first BWF World Tour title at the 2025 U.S. Open, marking his arrival among the elite players, exactly when the top Indian shutlers were struggling. 

India’s Ayush Shetty reacts after defeating Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in their men's singles match at the Australia Open badminton tournament in Sydney on November 20, 2025. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

India’s Ayush Shetty reacts after defeating Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in their men's singles match at the Australia Open badminton tournament in Sydney on November 20, 2025. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

Can Ayush Shetty Win Gold at Badminton Asia Championships 2026?

Ayush Shetty is now just two wins away from creating history. He has already reached the semifinals after a stunning straight-sets victory (23-21, 21-17) over reigning champion and World No. 4 Jonatan Christie. However, the road ahead is extremely challenging.

In the semifinals, he faces World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn on April 11, 2026. The Thai star is the reigning world champion and also the 2024 Olympic silver medallist, making him one of the toughest opponents in world badminton right now.

But Shetty carries strong momentum into this clash. He has not dropped a single game in the tournament so far and has already defeated top players like Li Shi Feng and Jonatan Christie. If he can maintain this level, an upset is not out of the question.

What Ayush Shetty’s Success Means for India in Badminton Asia Championships 2026?

Ayush Shetty’s medal at the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships is more than just a personal achievement. It marks a big moment for Indian badminton as a whole.

He has ended an eight-year wait for India in men’s singles at this event, becoming the first since HS Prannoy’s bronze in 2018. He now joins an elite list of Indian players who have medalled at the continental championships, including legends like Dinesh Khanna, Prakash Padukone, and Pullela Gopichand.

More importantly, at a time when big names like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy exited early, Shetty stood tall as the lone Indian singles player in contention. 

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Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian Shuttler Ends 8-Year Medal Drought in Men’s Singles at Badminton Asia Championships 2026

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Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian Shuttler Ends 8-Year Medal Drought in Men’s Singles at Badminton Asia Championships 2026
Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian Shuttler Ends 8-Year Medal Drought in Men’s Singles at Badminton Asia Championships 2026
Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian Shuttler Ends 8-Year Medal Drought in Men’s Singles at Badminton Asia Championships 2026
Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian Shuttler Ends 8-Year Medal Drought in Men’s Singles at Badminton Asia Championships 2026

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