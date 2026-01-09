Who Is Lalremruata Khiangte? 38-Year-Old Mizoram Cricketer Who Died Following On-Field Collapse

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed sadness over the death of former Mizoram Ranji player Lalremruata Khingate, who collapsed and died during a local cricket match on Wednesday.

In a post on X, BCCI Domestic said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Mizoram cricketer K. Lalremruata. He proudly represented Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The BCCI extends heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers to his family, friends, and the Mizoram cricket community.”

The incident happened during a Khaled Memorial 2nd Division Screening Tournament match between Venghnuai Raiders CC and Chawnpui ILMOV CC. Lalremruata was playing for Venghnuai Raiders CC when he suddenly collapsed on the field. He was given immediate medical help and taken to a hospital, but doctors could not save him.

The Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM) said that Lalremruata suffered a stroke while playing in the match. CAM expressed deep condolences to his family and said his death is a major loss to Mizoram cricket.

Who is Khingate Lalremruata?

Lalremruata played two Ranji Trophy matches and seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches for Mizoram. He also played for several local clubs and was a member of the Senior Tournament Committee.

After his death, Assam Cricket cancelled all matches scheduled for Thursday. These matches will be played later under a revised schedule. The cancelled games included 2nd Division Screening Tournament matches at SCG, Sihhmui; 3rd Division Screening Tournament semi-finals at Lawipu Playground; and the Samagra Inter-School Cricket Tournament for boys and girls at PUC Ground and MAP Ground in Mualpui.

A wicketkeeper, Lalremruata made his First-Class debut against Meghalaya in 2018. He played his last First-Class match against Nagaland in 2022.