LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump BCB latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump BCB latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump BCB latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump BCB latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump BCB latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump BCB latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Lalremruata Khiangte? 38-Year-Old Mizoram Cricketer Who Died Following On-Field Collapse

Who Is Lalremruata Khiangte? 38-Year-Old Mizoram Cricketer Who Died Following On-Field Collapse

Lalremruata Khiangte played two first-class matches and 7 T20s. (Picture Credit IGruata_3_)
Lalremruata Khiangte played two first-class matches and 7 T20s. (Picture Credit IGruata_3_)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: January 9, 2026 15:10:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Lalremruata Khiangte? 38-Year-Old Mizoram Cricketer Who Died Following On-Field Collapse

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed sadness over the death of former Mizoram Ranji player  Lalremruata Khingate, who collapsed and died during a local cricket match on Wednesday.

You Might Be Interested In

In a post on X, BCCI Domestic said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Mizoram cricketer K. Lalremruata. He proudly represented Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The BCCI extends heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers to his family, friends, and the Mizoram cricket community.”

The incident happened during a Khaled Memorial 2nd Division Screening Tournament match between Venghnuai Raiders CC and Chawnpui ILMOV CC. Lalremruata was playing for Venghnuai Raiders CC when he suddenly collapsed on the field. He was given immediate medical help and taken to a hospital, but doctors could not save him.

You Might Be Interested In

The Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM) said that Lalremruata suffered a stroke while playing in the match. CAM expressed deep condolences to his family and said his death is a major loss to Mizoram cricket.

Who is Khingate Lalremruata?

Lalremruata played two Ranji Trophy matches and seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches for Mizoram. He also played for several local clubs and was a member of the Senior Tournament Committee.

After his death, Assam Cricket cancelled all matches scheduled for Thursday. These matches will be played later under a revised schedule. The cancelled games included 2nd Division Screening Tournament matches at SCG, Sihhmui; 3rd Division Screening Tournament semi-finals at Lawipu Playground; and the Samagra Inter-School Cricket Tournament for boys and girls at PUC Ground and MAP Ground in Mualpui.

A wicketkeeper, Lalremruata made his First-Class debut against Meghalaya in 2018. He played his last First-Class match against Nagaland in 2022.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Cricketmizorammizoram cricketRanji Trophy

RELATED News

Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For New Zealand ODIs After Stunning Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

PSL’s New Franchises Sold For Pennies Compared To IPL, Hyderabad At $6.25M, Sialkot $6.61M – Cricket Fans Call Out Pakistan’s Bankruptcy

‘Have Been Really Exhausted From Overplaying’: Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up On Packed Schedule

Rohit Sharma Beams After Jay Shah Calls Him ‘India Captain’ Despite Shubman Gill Taking Over, Priceless Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

BCCI Reveals Tilak Varma’s Injury Status After Recent T20 Setback for Team India

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Lalremruata Khiangte? 38-Year-Old Mizoram Cricketer Who Died Following On-Field Collapse

iOS 26.3 Beta 2 Is Coming: Apple’s Next Update Promises A Surprise Upgrade For iPhone Users – All You Need To Know

Land-For-Job Scam Case: Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav And Others, Says ‘Family Acted As A Syndicate’

‘O Romeo’ Poster Out: Shahid Kapoor UNVEILS Intense First Look From Vishal Bhardwaj’s Darkest Film Yet; Check Out Trailer And Release Date

‘Please Be Realistic, This Is India’: Sharmila Tagore Gets Pulled By Supreme Court For Glorifying Stray Dogs In Hospitals, Warns Of Disastrous Consequences

Trivial Chapter Opens the Door to a Secure, Luxury Lifestyle in Europe for Indian Families

XAT Answer Key 2026 Released At xatonline.in, How To Download And Raise Objections, All Details Inside

Prabhas Fans Shock Audiences, Carry Fake Crocodiles In Theatres During The Raja Saab Release, Watch

Investor Alarm! Sensex Dips 600+, Nifty Slides 200+, Global Uncertainty Pushes Stock Market Into Turbulent Waters

Hypersonic Oreshnik Strike Shocks Ukraine: Know More About Russia’s Deadliest Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile

Who Is Lalremruata Khiangte? 38-Year-Old Mizoram Cricketer Who Died Following On-Field Collapse

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Lalremruata Khiangte? 38-Year-Old Mizoram Cricketer Who Died Following On-Field Collapse

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Lalremruata Khiangte? 38-Year-Old Mizoram Cricketer Who Died Following On-Field Collapse
Who Is Lalremruata Khiangte? 38-Year-Old Mizoram Cricketer Who Died Following On-Field Collapse
Who Is Lalremruata Khiangte? 38-Year-Old Mizoram Cricketer Who Died Following On-Field Collapse
Who Is Lalremruata Khiangte? 38-Year-Old Mizoram Cricketer Who Died Following On-Field Collapse

QUICK LINKS