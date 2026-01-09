PSL’s New Franchises Sold For Pennies Compared To IPL, Hyderabad At $6.25M, Sialkot $6.61M – Cricket Fans Call Out Pakistan’s Bankruptcy

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) added two new teams on Thursday, increasing the total number of teams from six to eight.

A real estate consortium and a US-based aviation and healthcare group won the bids for the new T20 franchises for a combined total of $12.75 million (about INR 114 crore).

OZ Developers bought the Sialkot franchise for Rs 1.85 billion ($6.55 million or INR 58.38 crore). Meanwhile, the US-based FKS Group secured the Hyderabad franchise for Rs 1.75 billion ($6.2 million or INR 55.57 crore).

Shreyas and Pant’s combined salary is the same as Pakistan’s new franchise Price

Interestingly, the price at which the Hyderabad team was sold is almost the same as the combined IPL salaries of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Together, they earn ₹53.75 crore, while the Hyderabad team was sold for ₹55.57 crore.

In fact, the total cost of the two new PSL teams is lower than the combined salary of the top nine players sold in the IPL 2026 auction, which amounts to ₹118 crore.

The top nine players sold in the IPL 2026 auction

1 Cameron Green Batter KK 25.20 cr (INR)

2 Matheesha Pathirana Bowler KKR 18.00 cr (INR)

3 Kartik Sharma Batter CSK 14.20 cr (INR)

4 Prashant Veer Allrounder CSK 14.20cr (INR)

5 Liam Livingstone Allrounder SRH 13.00cr (INR)

6 Mustafizur Rahman Bowler KKR 9.20(INR)

7 Josh Inglis Batter LSG 8.60(INR)

8 Auqib Nabi Allrounder DC 8.4(INR)0

9 Ravi Bishnoi Bowler RR 7.20(INR)

The new teams will expand the PSL to eight from 6 when the season begins on March 26.

Multan Sultans will be managed by the Pakistan Cricket Board this year. The team will be put up for sale after the PSL ends in April.

The former owner of Multan Sultans, Ali Tareen, had differences with the PSL management. He was allowed to bid for the two new teams, but he pulled out at the last moment from a group of 10 approved bidders at Thursday’s auction.

City of Sialkot is also back in Pakistan’s T20 leagues after the great regime of the previous team, Sialkot Stallions, who were the T20 giants in domestic T20 leagues worldwide.

