Home > Sports > Rohit Sharma Beams After Jay Shah Calls Him ‘India Captain’ Despite Shubman Gill Taking Over, Priceless Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

Rohit Sharma gave a warm smile after ICC Chairman Jay Shah called him India's captain at a recent event, even though he is no longer the current ODI skipper. Sharma had a very successful leadership career, winning two ICC titles — the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. He has retired from T20Is and Tests, and Shubman Gill has taken over as India's ODI captain to prepare for the future.

Image credits : BCCI/X
Image credits : BCCI/X

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 9, 2026 10:21:27 IST

Indian star batter Rohit Sharma gave a priceless reaction when ICC Chairman Jay Shah called him the India captain at a recent event. Although Sharma was replaced by Shubman Gill as India’s ODI captain ahead of the Australia tour in October 2025, the 38-year-old had a highly successful leadership run. During his time as captain, he led India to two consecutive ICC titles — the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025.
Sharma had already retired from T20Is and Tests, with Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill taking over as captains in those formats. With the ODI World Cup scheduled for 2027 and Sharma nearing the end of his career at 38, the selectors decided to name Gill as the ODI captain as well, giving him enough time to grow into the role.

Even though Rohit Sharma is no longer India’s current captain, Jay Shah recently referred to him as “captain,” a gesture that made the senior opener smile widely.

Jay Shah quoted during triumph event 

“Our captain is sitting here. I will call him captain only because he has led the team to two ICC trophies. During the 2023 World Cup, after winning ten matches in a row, we won hearts but ultimately failed to win the trophy. In February 2024, I said in Rajkot that in the next World Cup, we will win both hearts and the cup,” 

Star India batter Rohit Sharma gave a priceless reaction after being called India captain by ICC Chairman Jay Shah at a recent event. Sharma was replaced as India’s ODI captain by Shubman Gill ahead of the Australia tour in October 2025. The 38-year-old, however, enjoyed immense success during his leadership stint, guiding the team to two back-to-back ICC titles — the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Rohit had already retired from T20Is and Tests, with Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill being handed the leadership responsibilities in those formats respectively. With the ODI World Cup scheduled for 2027 and Sharma approaching the latter stage of his career at 38, the selectors decided to appoint Gill as the captain of the 50-over side as well, allowing him sufficient time to settle into the role. Despite no longer being India’s current skipper, Jay Shah recently addressed Rohit as captain, a gesture that left the veteran opener beaming with a broad smile.

Rohit as captain

Sharma took over as India’s full-time ODI captain in December 2021 and went on to lead the side in 56 matches. Under his leadership, India registered 42 wins, suffered 12 defeats, with one tie and one no-result. He first guided India to the Nidahas trophy 2018 and  Asia Cup title in 2018 as a stand-in captain and later repeated the achievement in 2023 as the full-time skipper. Sharma also steered India to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, with his tenure as captain culminating in a Champions Trophy triumph in 2025.
He is the most successful captain in T20I history, leading India to 49 wins in 62 matches. Sharma has a winning percentage of 79.03 per cent in T20Is, the highest ever for a captain who has led at least 53 matches. Meanwhile, the opening batter will next be seen in action in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Vadodara on 11 January.
Rohit Sharma may no longer be India’s current captain, but his impact as a leader remains unforgettable. He led India to great success, including two ICC titles, and built a strong winning record across formats. Even after stepping down from captaincy, the respect he commands was clearly seen when ICC Chairman Jay Shah still referred to him as “captain.” As Rohit moves toward the final phase of his career, his legacy as one of India’s most successful and admired leaders in cricket will always be remembered.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 10:21 AM IST
QUICK LINKS