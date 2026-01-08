Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi Capitals New Recruit Auqib Nabi Slams Match-Winning Century For Jammu And Kashmir

Delhi Capitals new recruit Auqib Nabi played a brilliant knock for Jammu and Kashmir against Hyderabad in Vijay Hazare Trophy and took his team over the line while chasing 269 by 3 wickets. Nabi notched up a brilliant ton during the course after his team was left tottering at 90/7.

The right-handed batter came in at number 8 as the side was staring at a defeat by a massive margin. But Nabi along with Vanshaj Sharma not just provided resistance but also made sure that there were no more fall of wickets.

Centurions in VHT today: Ruturaj Gaikwad – 134*(131)

Auqib Nabi – 114*(82)

Vishvaraj Jadeja – 112(103)

Dhruv Jurel – 123(96)

Sahab Yuvraj – 118*(134)

N Jagadeesan – 139(126)

Karan Lamba – 108(116)

Sridam Paul – 150(134)

Shivam Bhambri – 100(95)

Priyanshu Moliya – 113(106)#VHT pic.twitter.com/jEUQhyOohD — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) January 8, 2026







The two stitched a 182-run stand for the 8th wicket. Auqib scored 114* off 82 while Vanshaj got 69* off 78. Mohammed Siraj and captain Chama Milind picked up two wickets each while Chinntla Rakshan Readdi and Nitin Sai Yadav had one wicket apiece. Earlier, Hyderabad had scored 268/9 in 50 overs.

Openers Aman Rao Perala and Gahlaut Rahul Singh chipped in with individual fifties while Nitesh Reddy too got an unbeaten half-century. Auqib was terrific with the ball as well as he picked up three wickets for 56 runs in 10 overs. Abid Mushtaq had two to his name.

Absolute amazing performance by Auqib Nabi 🌟 3/56 (10) & 114* (82) 💥 This beast is coming in to bat at No. 9 for DC, insane batting depth 💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/khpCA7BNbo — 𝐕♛ (@DelhiKaKing18) January 8, 2026







Auqib Nabi Dar — next big thing in Indian Cricket. Destined for a bright future. Another solid performance 114*(82) & 56/3 vs Hyderabad.@BCCIdomestic pic.twitter.com/P0x4Gwa2x3 — Prashant (@Prashan93796882) January 8, 2026







Auqib Nabi Joins DC

Entering at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Nabi’s final price zoomed to an eye-watering INR 8.4 crore with DC ending with the winning bid. Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad got into a bidding war for him at the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Auqib Nabi scored 💯 in Vijay Hazare Trophy against Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/0HLJZX3UFx — Shivansh rajpal (@RajpalShiv46534) January 8, 2026







Nabi has never played in the IPL before, but last year, after impressing with his performances in the Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), he has secured a bumper deal.

