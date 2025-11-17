LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Will Be India's Captain If Shubman Gill Misses India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

Who Will Be India’s Captain If Shubman Gill Misses India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has stated that the final call on Gill's fitness will be made only after a thorough assessment by the team physiotherapists.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 17, 2025 05:45:56 IST

There are no doubts about it that the Indian cricket team is going through a possible leader crisis just before the start of the second Test in Guwahati since the captain Shubman Gill’s position is still uncertain due to a neck injury he got while playing in the Test against South Africa at Kolkata. It is reported that during his batting he experienced a really painful neck spasm, so he was sent to the hospital for scans. His condition is being monitored very closely by the BCCI medical team during his treatment in the hospital.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a statement that he will miss the rest of the Kolkata Test, which makes the matter of his fitness for the Guwahati match even more complicated. In the event that Gill is unable to play the second Test, Rishabh Pant is the most probable person to take on the role of captain. Pant has already handled the team in Gill’s absence during the Kolkata match and has been India’s Test vice captain. His past leadership experience of having captained India A in unofficial Tests makes him the practical pick in a situation where the regular skipper can’t take the field.

This case also indicates the concerns about the leadership depth in India being raised, especially considering Gill’s recent captaincy appointment. Neck injury is serious for a Test cricketer, and it seems that he will either be available for Guwahati or not, depending on the speed of his recovery. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has stated that the final call on Gill’s fitness will be made only after a thorough assessment by the team physiotherapists. For the time being, both India’s contingent and the fans will be very observant, wishing for Gill’s prompt recovery but also keeping an eye on how Pant manages the captaincy if it happens to be his turn.

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 5:45 AM IST
