Shubman Gill, the Indian cricket team’s captain, got affected by a neck injury that was sustained during the recent Test series against South Africa in Kolkata and subsequently was hospitalized. The medical personnel stated that Gill was forced to exit the ground due to a neck spasm after just a few deliveries. Following that, he was taken to a private hospital in Kolkata where he was put in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for monitoring by a critical care team consisting of a neurologist and a cardiologist along with other doctors.

Will Shubman Gill Play In The Next India vs South Africa Match?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it official that he will not participate anymore in the ongoing Test series. The injury of Gill represents a great challenge for the Indian side, as he is the team’s top order batsman. The 26 year old, after the slog sweep delivery to Simon Harmer, appeared to be tired and then immediately pointed to his neck as a sign of pain. Following his hospital transfer, the doctors carried out all necessary scans and evaluations to exclude any major injury. His vital signs are said to be stable at present, however, the intensity of the spasm and the requirement for further observation have cast a very strong doubt about his even being part of the first Test match.

India vs South Africa

The consequences could be a lot more severe in the case of India. The captain’s absence during the series implies the breaking of the hierarchy and the disembowelment of the batting strength, particularly, in such an important location as Eden Gardens which holds great significance. The BCCI medical team is closely observing Gill’s healing process and has not excluded the possibility of him missing the following games depending on how he performs. Indian fans and the cricket community are now waiting for the news with bated breath, praying for the best, quick healing while at the same time getting ready for potential replacements in case he is not there.

