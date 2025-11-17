LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UK Asylum Reform delhi latest news armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir lalu prasad daughter bihar election UK Asylum Reform delhi latest news armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir lalu prasad daughter bihar election UK Asylum Reform delhi latest news armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir lalu prasad daughter bihar election UK Asylum Reform delhi latest news armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UK Asylum Reform delhi latest news armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir lalu prasad daughter bihar election UK Asylum Reform delhi latest news armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir lalu prasad daughter bihar election UK Asylum Reform delhi latest news armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir lalu prasad daughter bihar election UK Asylum Reform delhi latest news armenia vs portugal delhi blast Lalu Prasad Yadav Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Shubman Gill Play In The Next India vs South Africa Match?

Will Shubman Gill Play In The Next India vs South Africa Match?

The 26 year old, after the slog sweep delivery to Simon Harmer, appeared to be tired and then immediately pointed to his neck as a sign of pain. Following his hospital transfer, the doctors carried out all necessary scans and evaluations to exclude any major injury.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 17, 2025 04:59:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Shubman Gill Play In The Next India vs South Africa Match?

Shubman Gill, the Indian cricket team’s captain, got affected by a neck injury that was sustained during the recent Test series against South Africa in Kolkata and subsequently was hospitalized. The medical personnel stated that Gill was forced to exit the ground due to a neck spasm after just a few deliveries. Following that, he was taken to a private hospital in Kolkata where he was put in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for monitoring by a critical care team consisting of a neurologist and a cardiologist along with other doctors.

Will Shubman Gill Play In The Next India vs South Africa Match?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it official that he will not participate anymore in the ongoing Test series. The injury of Gill represents a great challenge for the Indian side, as he is the team’s top order batsman. The 26 year old, after the slog sweep delivery to Simon Harmer, appeared to be tired and then immediately pointed to his neck as a sign of pain. Following his hospital transfer, the doctors carried out all necessary scans and evaluations to exclude any major injury. His vital signs are said to be stable at present, however, the intensity of the spasm and the requirement for further observation have cast a very strong doubt about his even being part of the first Test match.

India vs South Africa 

The consequences could be a lot more severe in the case of India. The captain’s absence during the series implies the breaking of the hierarchy and the disembowelment of the batting strength, particularly, in such an important location as Eden Gardens which holds great significance. The BCCI medical team is closely observing Gill’s healing process and has not excluded the possibility of him missing the following games depending on how he performs. Indian fans and the cricket community are now waiting for the news with bated breath, praying for the best, quick healing while at the same time getting ready for potential replacements in case he is not there.

Also Read: India A vs Pakistan A Junior Asia Cup: Pakistan Wins By 8 Wickets

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 4:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: India vs South Africa Testshubman gillshubman gill healthShubman Gill ind vs sa testShubman Gill injuryShubman Gill injury updateshubman gill updatesouth africa vs indiaWill Shubman Gill Play In The Next India vs South Africa Match

RELATED News

India A vs Pakistan A Junior Asia Cup: Pakistan Wins By 8 Wickets

IND A vs PAK A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Steals The Show With 45 Off 28, But How Old Is He?

India A vs Pakistan A Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK T20I Match Live Telecast on TV and Mobile Apps Online

Portugal Secures 2026 World Cup Spot With Stunning 9-0 Win Against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo To Play His….

Shubman Gill Discharged From Kolkata Hospital After Neck Injury, Returns To Team Hotel But…

LATEST NEWS

Dhaka Shaken As Targeted Blasts Hit Anti Government Quarters, Aide To Muhammad Yunus Also Targeted

UK Prepares ‘Historic’ Asylum Reform, Longer Routes To Settlement Proposed, Check More Details

Epstein’s Brother Drops Bombshell, ‘Bubba Isn’t Bill Clinton, It Is…..’

Big Delhi Metro News, CM Rekha Gupta Announces New Names For THESE Stations

Over 30 Reported Dead In Congo Copper Mine Incident, Toll Rising

Dasvi Baar, Nitish Kumar? Why Bihar’s Governance Model Continues To Orbit Around Nitish Kumar

Indian Visitor Online Bullied, But Locals Rise Against Racism In Argentina

‘Bh**chod Helmet Kholo Maarenge…’ Bihar Police Slammed After Biker Claims He Was Assaulted While Vlogging

Uttar Pradesh Indecent Act Caught On CCTV: Drunk Businessman’s Son Assaults Hotel Receptionist, Forcibly Hugs And Kisses Her Before…

Shubman Gill Discharged From Kolkata Hospital After Neck Injury, Returns To Team Hotel But…

Will Shubman Gill Play In The Next India vs South Africa Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Shubman Gill Play In The Next India vs South Africa Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Shubman Gill Play In The Next India vs South Africa Match?
Will Shubman Gill Play In The Next India vs South Africa Match?
Will Shubman Gill Play In The Next India vs South Africa Match?
Will Shubman Gill Play In The Next India vs South Africa Match?

QUICK LINKS