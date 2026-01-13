LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Are Loyal Football Fans Pulling Out Of 2026 World Cup? FIFA Gets Under Pressure As More Than 16,000 Tickets For 2026 World Cup Cancelled

Why Are Loyal Football Fans Pulling Out Of 2026 World Cup? FIFA Gets Under Pressure As More Than 16,000 Tickets For 2026 World Cup Cancelled

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has hit turbulence as safety concerns, political tensions, and human rights debates spark calls for a boycott.

More than 16,000 fans have withdrawn from the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico (PHOTO: X)
Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 13, 2026 18:03:12 IST

The road to the 2026 World Cup just took a sharp, unexpected turn.

Tens of thousands of fans are backing out of the tournament, shaken by safety worries, political chaos, and human rights debates swirling around the United States.

2026 World Cup Faces Turmoil

The situation has gotten so tense that FIFA called an emergency meeting for this week. The numbers tell the story. After calls for a boycott went viral on social media, nearly 17,000 ticket holders dropped out overnight, according to Roya News.

Because FIFA doesn’t give refunds for World Cup tickets, most of these cancellations come from fans pulling out of the latest ticket sale phases, like random draws and tickets bought through national associations.

Political Chaos and Safety Fears Rock Road to 2026 FIFA World Cup

International fans, especially those from overseas, say they just don’t feel comfortable travelling to the US right now. The breaking point?

A fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis, where a 37-year-old mother of three was killed during an immigration stop. The incident has sparked huge protests and ramped up fears about policing and public safety.

Honestly, this was supposed to be a huge celebration, a record 48 teams, and for the first time, the US, Canada, and Mexico co-hosting. 

But instead of excitement, there’s a wave of anxiety washing over fans. People from Europe, South America, and Africa are saying it out loud: travelling to the US feels risky.

FIFA Under Pressure

The impact is already spreading. Hotels in host cities aren’t filling up as fast, and ticket resale prices have started to drop. In response, FIFA scrambled to bring together senior officials and tournament organisers for urgent talks. 

They’ve got plenty on their plate: fan safety, falling ticket numbers, and a growing fear that the World Cup might be remembered for all the wrong reasons. 

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 6:03 PM IST
