LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump virat kohli fans aircraft tariff news counter Beijing trump Mount Airy mass shooting arijit singh Dhurandhar ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Did Virat Kohli Deactivate Instagram? Is His Account Suspended Or Temporarily Disabled; Here’s What We Know

Why Did Virat Kohli Deactivate Instagram? Is His Account Suspended Or Temporarily Disabled; Here’s What We Know

Due to technical issues, Virat Kohli's Instagram account has possibly turned out to be invisible with no further explanations making it clear whether it was deactivated permanently or temporarily disabled.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 30, 2026 07:59:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did Virat Kohli Deactivate Instagram? Is His Account Suspended Or Temporarily Disabled; Here’s What We Know

On January 29, 2026, Instagram account of Indian cricketing superstar Virat Kohli disappeared all at once and millions of fans were shocked and puzzled. Having over 274 million followers on the platform, Virat Kohli usually posts pictures of his workouts, family with wife Anushka Sharma, and scenes of his cricketing career on Instagram. However, when fans visited his profile on that day, they saw such a message as This page is not available or User not found, and the verified profile had no posts, followers, or lists which he follows. His usual grid was replaced with a default tag as his username and he appeared to have disappeared overnight.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Did Virat Kohli Deactivate Instagram? 

The most plausible reason why this disappeared seems to be a technical malfunction on the side of Instagram, and not a definite move of Viart Kohli to remove or put his account on hiatus. On social media, fans were posting screenshots and widespread speculation was starting on social media platforms like X (previously Twitter) on whether it was the cricketer himself who turned off the profile, whether Instagram blocked it temporarily or whether it was something else. The mystery was further aggravated by some users who posted that the account of his brother appeared to behave in a similar way. Nevertheless, Virat Kohli or his crew has not officially come forward to explain what happened and, as of today, it is still unknown whether the profile will be restored or it is merely lurking behind the scenes courtesy of a technical failure of a platform.

When Did Virat Kohli Last Post On Instagram?

Although the Instagram account is not available, the presence of Virat Kohli on the X has not been stopped, and the last one he posted on the page was on January 23, 2026, when the badminton star Saina Nehwal announced her retirement. The audience still mentions and requests him to clarify through the social media but the cricketing legend has remained silent about the loss of his Instagram. There is no confirmed reason at the moment but the followers are left with the hope that his popular profile will be posted once again and it is a temporary issue and is not a permanent closure. 

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Did Virat Kohli Deactivate His Instagram? Fans Ask Wife Anushka Sharma ‘Bhaabhi, Bhaiya Ka Account Kahan Gaya?’

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 7:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-6virat kohli fansVirat Kohli Instagramvirat kohli instagram deactivatevirat kohli newsvirat kohli updatesvirat kohli’what happened to virat kohli instagramwhy virat kohli deactivate instagram

RELATED News

IND vs NZ: 4 Reasons Why Team India’s Loss in Vizag Is a Wake-Up Call for Suryakumar Yadav & Co. Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Iceland Cricket Takes Swipe At Pakistan Cricket Team With Viral Social Media Post: ‘Our Loss, Uganda’s Gain’

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I: Babar Azam’s Lean Patch Continues As He Gets Dismissed For 24 Off 20

Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thrashes Elina Svitolina to Reach Fourth Straight Final At Melbourne Park

WATCH Video: Jose Mourinho’s Masterclass Helps Benfica Stun Real Madrid In Champions League, Orders Goalkeeper To…

LATEST NEWS

‘I Am Going To Charge 50%..’: Trump Threatens Aircraft Tariff On Canada Over Gulfstream Jet Certification Row

US’ Big Move Against China? Washington Panel To Examine India’s Strategic Role As It Seeks To Counter Beijing

‘US Will Be Prepared’: Pete Hegseth Says Pentagon Ready For Any Iran Decision, Warns Tehran Against Pursuing Nuclear Capabilities

Bridgerton Season 4: The Meaning Of ‘Ward’ And Painful Secret Behind Sophie Baek’s Past- Explained

How Did Amazon Detect So Much Child Sexual Abuse Material In Its AI Training Data?

After Maduro’s Capture, Trump Orders Reopening Of Venezuela Airspace, Americans Soon Able To Travel

Mount Airy Shocker: Mass Shooting Reported Near Welcome Baptist Church Road in Surry County, North Carolina

Burnout Or Self-Care? Why Indian Celebrities Like Arijit Singh And Zakir Khan Are Stepping Away From Spotlight At The Peak Of Fame

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s ₹1300 Cr Spy Thriller Blockbuster

EU Designates Iran’s IRGC As A Terror Organisation: What We Know About Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Force That Reports Directly To Ali Khamenei

Why Did Virat Kohli Deactivate Instagram? Is His Account Suspended Or Temporarily Disabled; Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Virat Kohli Deactivate Instagram? Is His Account Suspended Or Temporarily Disabled; Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Virat Kohli Deactivate Instagram? Is His Account Suspended Or Temporarily Disabled; Here’s What We Know
Why Did Virat Kohli Deactivate Instagram? Is His Account Suspended Or Temporarily Disabled; Here’s What We Know
Why Did Virat Kohli Deactivate Instagram? Is His Account Suspended Or Temporarily Disabled; Here’s What We Know
Why Did Virat Kohli Deactivate Instagram? Is His Account Suspended Or Temporarily Disabled; Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS