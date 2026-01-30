Why Did Virat Kohli Deactivate Instagram? Is His Account Suspended Or Temporarily Disabled; Here’s What We Know

On January 29, 2026, Instagram account of Indian cricketing superstar Virat Kohli disappeared all at once and millions of fans were shocked and puzzled. Having over 274 million followers on the platform, Virat Kohli usually posts pictures of his workouts, family with wife Anushka Sharma, and scenes of his cricketing career on Instagram. However, when fans visited his profile on that day, they saw such a message as This page is not available or User not found, and the verified profile had no posts, followers, or lists which he follows. His usual grid was replaced with a default tag as his username and he appeared to have disappeared overnight.

Why Did Virat Kohli Deactivate Instagram?

The most plausible reason why this disappeared seems to be a technical malfunction on the side of Instagram, and not a definite move of Viart Kohli to remove or put his account on hiatus. On social media, fans were posting screenshots and widespread speculation was starting on social media platforms like X (previously Twitter) on whether it was the cricketer himself who turned off the profile, whether Instagram blocked it temporarily or whether it was something else. The mystery was further aggravated by some users who posted that the account of his brother appeared to behave in a similar way. Nevertheless, Virat Kohli or his crew has not officially come forward to explain what happened and, as of today, it is still unknown whether the profile will be restored or it is merely lurking behind the scenes courtesy of a technical failure of a platform.

When Did Virat Kohli Last Post On Instagram?

Although the Instagram account is not available, the presence of Virat Kohli on the X has not been stopped, and the last one he posted on the page was on January 23, 2026, when the badminton star Saina Nehwal announced her retirement. The audience still mentions and requests him to clarify through the social media but the cricketing legend has remained silent about the loss of his Instagram. There is no confirmed reason at the moment but the followers are left with the hope that his popular profile will be posted once again and it is a temporary issue and is not a permanent closure.

