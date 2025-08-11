Why WWE Chose The Rock Over Stone Cold to Face Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8?

At WrestleMania X8, the most iconic match wasn’t the main event but the electrifying clash between The Rock and Hulk Hogan. This dream match stole the show, even though Triple H vs. Chris Jericho headlined the card. But what fans may not know is that this epic showdown was originally meant for Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Austin Turned Down the Match With Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently shared behind-the-scenes details on his “Grilling JR” podcast, revealing that Steve Austin was the original choice to face Hulk Hogan in what could have been a generational showdown. However, Austin refused the match, believing the chemistry wasn’t right.

“He didn’t think they had chemistry. He thought the match would suck. And he wasn’t going to stand for having a sucky main event, especially at a WrestleMania,” Ross explained.

Austin’s decision wasn’t about politics, outcomes, or control. It was about maintaining his high standards, and he feared the match wouldn’t live up to the expectations that come with WrestleMania’s grand stage.

The Rock Steps Up, Delivers Iconic Moment

When Austin declined, WWE turned to The Rock, who embraced the opportunity. What followed was a match filled with emotion, intensity, and crowd energy that still echoes in wrestling history. While it wasn’t the final match of the night, Hogan vs. Rock overshadowed the actual main event and became the evening’s defining moment.

Fans still talk about the incredible crowd reaction and storytelling in that bout—one that may not have happened if Stone Cold hadn’t stepped aside.

Perfectionism Over Performance

Jim Ross emphasized that Stone Cold’s decision came from his perfectionist mindset. “Steve wanted a great match, not just good. He simply didn’t think he could get that with Hogan,” Ross added.

While fans were disappointed not to see Austin vs. Hogan, The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan became a classic that helped define a generation. With Hogan’s recent passing at age 71, the match stands as a powerful reminder of wrestling’s legendary moments.

