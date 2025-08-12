LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You

Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You

The Asia Cup 2025 Indian team could have some shock omissions such as superstar wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. Compared to the stats of recent T20 games Pant has not done as well as before in his game and this is surprising because he is already one of the most expensive IPL players.

Will Rishabh Pant Play in Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You (Image Credit - X)
Will Rishabh Pant Play in Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 12, 2025 16:44:32 IST

A lot of speculation is going around the Indian team to the Asia Cup 2025 and there are some high profile names who are bound to miss out in the coming T20 event. According to the recent reports it is believed that many of the big players might fail to cut as well, including the most incorporative purchase in IPL history by Rishabh Pant.

Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Potential Snubs and Key Picks

Pant, sources disclose, does not necessarily get to make it, despite his flashy existence. Sanju Samson is said to be the first preference as the wicket-keeper batter in the tournament whereas Dhruv Jurel and Jitesh Sharma are the other applicants to fill in the backup position. Jitesh Sharma appears to have the upper hand at this point in time, as compared to Jurel.

Yashasvi Jaiswal with Pant seems to have very little hope of making the squad. Definitely not likely to be included is KL Rahul who has not played T20 internationals since November 2022.

Focus on Recent Performances and Team Composition

The selectors appear to be putting a great deal of significance on previous performances of this year, in particular India 4-1 T20I triumph of England. Such players as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya have become the Indians mainstay.

Gautam Gambhir, the cricketer who is the head coach, is reportedly inclined to retain the established team against the Asia Cup. This competition will provide a sandbox to perfect the team in preparation towards the next year T20 World Cup.

Rishabh Pant’s Struggles in T20 Internationals

Although the current IPL season saw him become the most expensive player, his T20 record in recent times has not been good at all. His final international game was a set of five T20 internationals in 2024 in which he could make only 70 runs with an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 127.26.

These have been discouraging numbers considering that they should be in line with his IPL price tag. This loss of form may become one of the biggest factors involved in him not getting into the Asia cup team.

What Lies Ahead for Pant and the Team?

Although there appears a willingness on the part of the selectors to accommodate in-form player the decision on the Asia Cup squad showed how competitive superstar-driven India cricket is in terms of the T20 format. This may be a critical time that Pant on his end needs to find his mojo back and should show his value in domestic and franchise cricket.

As the Asia Cup serves as a launching pad to the T20 World Cup later on, the final team selection is bound to influence India in terms of their planning and opportunities in the international arena.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni’s Rs 100 Crore Defamation Case Moves Forward: HC Orders Trial, Cricketer To Record Statement

Tags: asia cup 2025rishabh pantshubman gillsuryakumar yadav

RELATED News

Yuvraj Singh Warns Content Creator Mimicking Rohit Sharma: ‘Itna Marega Na Tujhe’ – Viral Video
Lola Vice Secured: NXT Superstar Inks Lucrative New Deal With WWE
MS Dhoni’s Rs 100 Crore Defamation Case Moves Forward: HC Orders Trial, Cricketer To Record Statement
Asia Cup 2025 Squad Prediction: Shubman Gill To Get Key Role, Yashasvi Jaiswal Snubbed, Suryakumar Yadav’s Fitness To Be Crucial
FOUR MEN, ONE TITLE, ZERO MERCY: Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Title Match at WWE’s Clash in Paris

LATEST NEWS

Aadhar No More A Valid Proof Of Citizenship: Supreme Court Agrees With ECI
Viral Video Resurfaces: When Mrunal Thakur Demeaned Bipasha Basu, Claimed She’s Better Than Her
Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic To Premiere at NYFF 2025 Ahead Of October Release
Rahul, Priyanka Speaks Against SC Order To Remove Stray Dogs From Streets
Rupali Ganguly Gives It Back To Trolls After Getting Accused Of Eating Beef, Calls Herself ‘A Proud Vegetarian’
Donald Trump Lauds Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s ‘Amazing Story’ Days After Seeking His Resignation
‘There Is A Better Way To Manage The Situation…..’: Priyanka Gandhi’s Statement After Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs
Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Song “Golden” Tops Billboard Hot 100, Outselling Real K-Pop Giants
BIG PUSH: India Gets Four New Semiconductor Units, The Portfolio Goes To 10
Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena Turns 5! Director Sharan Sharma Celebrates, ‘I Look Back…’
Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You
Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You
Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You
Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?