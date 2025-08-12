Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You

A lot of speculation is going around the Indian team to the Asia Cup 2025 and there are some high profile names who are bound to miss out in the coming T20 event. According to the recent reports it is believed that many of the big players might fail to cut as well, including the most incorporative purchase in IPL history by Rishabh Pant.

Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Potential Snubs and Key Picks

Pant, sources disclose, does not necessarily get to make it, despite his flashy existence. Sanju Samson is said to be the first preference as the wicket-keeper batter in the tournament whereas Dhruv Jurel and Jitesh Sharma are the other applicants to fill in the backup position. Jitesh Sharma appears to have the upper hand at this point in time, as compared to Jurel.

Yashasvi Jaiswal with Pant seems to have very little hope of making the squad. Definitely not likely to be included is KL Rahul who has not played T20 internationals since November 2022.

Focus on Recent Performances and Team Composition

The selectors appear to be putting a great deal of significance on previous performances of this year, in particular India 4-1 T20I triumph of England. Such players as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya have become the Indians mainstay.

Gautam Gambhir, the cricketer who is the head coach, is reportedly inclined to retain the established team against the Asia Cup. This competition will provide a sandbox to perfect the team in preparation towards the next year T20 World Cup.

Rishabh Pant’s Struggles in T20 Internationals

Although the current IPL season saw him become the most expensive player, his T20 record in recent times has not been good at all. His final international game was a set of five T20 internationals in 2024 in which he could make only 70 runs with an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 127.26.

These have been discouraging numbers considering that they should be in line with his IPL price tag. This loss of form may become one of the biggest factors involved in him not getting into the Asia cup team.

What Lies Ahead for Pant and the Team?

Although there appears a willingness on the part of the selectors to accommodate in-form player the decision on the Asia Cup squad showed how competitive superstar-driven India cricket is in terms of the T20 format. This may be a critical time that Pant on his end needs to find his mojo back and should show his value in domestic and franchise cricket.

As the Asia Cup serves as a launching pad to the T20 World Cup later on, the final team selection is bound to influence India in terms of their planning and opportunities in the international arena.

