MS Dhoni’s Rs 100 Crore Defamation Case Moves Forward: HC Orders Trial, Cricketer To Record Statement

MS Dhoni, who was the previous Indian cricket team captain, will be soon making his statement after the Madras high court extended the trial in his case of defamation of 100 crores. It is a case between the legal court, after a case was filed against the two of the media channel and a journalist based on the alleged case raised in the 2013 scandal of IPL betting.

High Court Appoints Advocate Commissioner

At the court of justice CV Karthikeyan, an advocate commissioner is appointed to take evidence of Dhoni. This is the arrangement that the two-time winner of the World Cup will not be present at the event in person since his presence would lead to a possible chaos among the people since he is a celeb.

The originated case in 2014 seeks a compensation of 100 crore rupees. Dhoni alleges that the defendants defamed him by claiming that he was the means through which IPL betting was done during a televised panel discussion on the same.

MS Dhoni’s Statement on the Trial

The Hindu reported that senior counsel PR Raman filed the affidavit of Dhoni and said that the trial must start immediately as there were numerous delays. The case has been stagnated in the court close to a decade because of the constant application by parties seeking relief.

“The above request is made with the intent to avoid any undue delay (in disposal of the suit pending in the High Court for over a decade) and to support the fair, just, and speedy adjudication of the suit. I state that I shall extend my full co-operation with the Advocate Commissioner and comply with all directions issued by this honourable court regarding the trial and the recording of evidence,” the affidavit stated.

IPL Betting Scandal’s Lasting Impact

One of the most black memory in the history of IPL was the IPL betting and spot-fixing controversy of 2013. Three players were convicted over spot-fixing and two franchises, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were banned to stay out of action in a period of two years over the betting activities of their leading officials.

Although retiring in August 2020 as a worldwide cricketer, MS Dhoni remains an aggressive player within IPL and is a major figure in the game he has made into what it is.

