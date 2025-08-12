LIVE TV
Asia Cup 2025 Squad Prediction: Shubman Gill To Get Key Role, Yashasvi Jaiswal Snubbed, Suryakumar Yadav's Fitness To Be Crucial

Asia Cup 2025 Squad Prediction: Shubman Gill faces competition to be a leader in the Indian side to the Asia Cup 2025 owing to his fitness, the presence of a congested top order, Suryakumar Yadav being the other factor affecting choices.

Asia Cup 2025 Squad Prediction: Shubman Gill to Get Key Role, Yashasvi Jaiswal Snubbed, Suryakumar Yadav's Fitness to Be Crucial (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 12, 2025 15:36:00 IST

Asia Cup 2025 Squad Prediction: Indian Test captain Shubman Gill may be given a central leadership duty on the T20I team in the current Asia Cup 2025. Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has been tasked with the job of announcing the squad, but it is most likely to be announced by August 19 or 20 barring any detailed medical update that is necessary by the Sports Science unit at the Centre of Excellence.

Suryakumar Yadav Fitness Update

The report will also determine whether they will have skipper Suryakumar Yadav who has begun to bat in the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru as per PTI. India, who spearhead bowler Jasprit Bumrah has also placed himself on the list to play in the tournament but he may be spared the first West Indies test in October.

With his magnificent 754-run Test series against England, Gill has been an issue that is being talked over in regard to his leadership aspect. Nevertheless, Axar Patel served as vice-captain in India last home T20I series. Gill had been deputy when Suryakumar had initially taken charge in Sri Lanka and another parallel encounter is likely to be seen in the same capacity this year.

The men in charge of the team are likely to keep the same core that has flourished in the presence of Suryakumar. The established top five comprising Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya is still intact. Abhishek is also ranked the best T20 batter in ICC rankings. Sanju was his wicket-keeper, and a crack with the bat last season. “Shubman possesses great IPL and his Test performance is phenomenal, but accommodating all in the top order will be a huge task and it remains to be seen how they are going to do that” a BCCI source told PTI.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Miss and Top Order Logjam

This layered top order could relegate Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan even though they both have had good records. KL Rahul, first-choice in case of ODIs, does not seem to be an option since his style does not match with the needs to have an aggressive middle-order in T20s in case of India.

Samson is virtually a lock as a first-choice keeper and Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel are locked in a battle for the second wicket keeping position. Jurel played in the final T20I series, and Jitesh went on to make a very bright light in the IPL final success of RCB, particularly towards the end, as a pressure player.

Fine All-Round and Batting Power

Reddy Nitish Kumar, who had an injury injury in England series and required witness to him in games appears to be a long-haul. That comeback being against England, the options to fill in as an all-round replacement of Hardik Pandya in the Asia Cup team seems likely to be Shivam Dube.

The paceman Bumrah is expected to lead the pace attack but he might miss the first West Indies test. Arshdeep Singh should be likely to occupy the second seamer, and the third post can be a consideration between two IPL sensation Prasidh Krishna, who took 25 wickets in the last season, or Harshit Rana who impressed the selectors with his height and performance in terms of bounce and speed.

Spin Department, Likely Squad

The spin department has the possibility of including Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakravarthy as per the conditions in the UAE. These combinations will allow us the flexibility of power plays control and middle-overs break-throughs.

Likely Asia Cup squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana/Prasidh Krishna, Jitesh Sharma/Dhruv Jurel.

Selectors will have to make hard decisions since the Asian Cup begins on September 10 against UAE and there is a humongous contest against Pakistan on September 14. It will be determined by whether Gill wants a new look or to opt for stability of the tenure that Suryakumar has created.

