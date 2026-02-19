LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Stephen Curry Play For Golden State Warriors Against Boston Celtics? Check Latest Injury Update

Will Stephen Curry Play For Golden State Warriors Against Boston Celtics? Check Latest Injury Update

Stephen Curry is expected to miss tonight’s Warriors vs. Celtics game due to a right knee injury. Get the latest recovery timeline and see who starts in his place.

Stephen Curry Injury Update, Will He Play Against Celtics? Photo: X
Stephen Curry Injury Update, Will He Play Against Celtics? Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: February 19, 2026 21:07:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Stephen Curry Play For Golden State Warriors Against Boston Celtics? Check Latest Injury Update

The Golden State Warriors are set for a high-stakes showdown at the Chase Center tonight, February 19, as they welcome the Boston Celtics. However, the atmosphere in San Francisco is tempered by a major looming question: will Stephen Curry be available to lead the charge?

The Latest on Curry’s Recovery

Fans hoping for a comeback will likely have to wait a bit longer. According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry is expected to remain on the sidelines as the team returns to the court. The superstar point guard did not participate in Wednesday’s practice session, a move that typically signals a player isn’t quite ready for game-speed contact.

This upcoming absence marks the sixth straight game Curry has missed as he manages a stubborn injury to his right knee. While he was slated for evaluation by the Warriors’ training staff leading up to the Celtics clash, the cautious approach suggests the team isn’t willing to risk their franchise player until he is back to 100 percent.

You Might Be Interested In

Behind the Injury

The discomfort for Curry dates back to a January 30 matchup against the Detroit Pistons. During that contest, the two-time MVP appeared visibly hampered, at one point wearing a brace and frequently clutching at his knee. Since that night, the Warriors have had to navigate a difficult stretch of the schedule without their primary offensive engine.

When Will The Warriors vs Celtics Match Start? 

The Warriors and Celtics are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET). While the lack of Curry’s gravity on the court is a significant blow for Golden State, the bright lights of the Chase Center often bring out the best in this resilient roster. 

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 9:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 10 On Feb 19

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Skips Board Exams To Prepare For IPL 2026 With Rajasthan Royals

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan Leads; Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Only Indians in Top 10 On Feb 19

NBA Schedule Feb 19: Today’s Games, Odds, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Giant Killers, No Fluke’ — Fans React as Sikandar Raza-Led Zimbabwe Shock Sri Lanka to Top WC Group

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Makes New Claims On India-Pak Conflict, Says, ‘Eleven Jets Were Shot Down,’ Reveals Threatened 200% Tariffs On Pakistan

Why INS Aridhaman Is A Big Leap For India’s Underwater Nuclear Arsenal? Nation’s Third Nuclear Ballistic Missile Submarine Enters Final Commissioning Phase, All You Need To Know

US vs Iran: February 20, 2026 Sparks The Viral ‘68 Theory’ Fears As Dread Of Military Strikes Grow Amid Massive Armada Build-Up

Karachi Gas Cylinder Blast Kills 16, Including 7 Children; Building Collapses In Soldier Bazaar

Caught On Camera: Taiwan President William Lai Gets Accidentally Splashed With Vomit By A Temple Official During A Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Help It’

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Giant Killers, No Fluke’ — Fans React as Sikandar Raza-Led Zimbabwe Shock Sri Lanka to Top WC Group

M M Baig Cause Of Death: 70-Years-Old Veteran Filmmaker Found Dead At Home In Mumbai

Row Over Dog Henry’s Custody: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Moves Delhi HC Against Ex-Partner, Notice Issued To Jai Anant Dehadrai

Odisha Civil Services Recruitment 2026: OPSC Invites Applications For 465 Vacancies, Steps To Apply Here

SL vs ZIM: All-Round Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026, Storm Into Super 8 in Style

Will Stephen Curry Play For Golden State Warriors Against Boston Celtics? Check Latest Injury Update

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Stephen Curry Play For Golden State Warriors Against Boston Celtics? Check Latest Injury Update

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Stephen Curry Play For Golden State Warriors Against Boston Celtics? Check Latest Injury Update
Will Stephen Curry Play For Golden State Warriors Against Boston Celtics? Check Latest Injury Update
Will Stephen Curry Play For Golden State Warriors Against Boston Celtics? Check Latest Injury Update
Will Stephen Curry Play For Golden State Warriors Against Boston Celtics? Check Latest Injury Update

QUICK LINKS