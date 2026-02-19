Will Stephen Curry Play For Golden State Warriors Against Boston Celtics? Check Latest Injury Update

The Golden State Warriors are set for a high-stakes showdown at the Chase Center tonight, February 19, as they welcome the Boston Celtics. However, the atmosphere in San Francisco is tempered by a major looming question: will Stephen Curry be available to lead the charge?

The Latest on Curry’s Recovery

Fans hoping for a comeback will likely have to wait a bit longer. According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry is expected to remain on the sidelines as the team returns to the court. The superstar point guard did not participate in Wednesday’s practice session, a move that typically signals a player isn’t quite ready for game-speed contact.

This upcoming absence marks the sixth straight game Curry has missed as he manages a stubborn injury to his right knee. While he was slated for evaluation by the Warriors’ training staff leading up to the Celtics clash, the cautious approach suggests the team isn’t willing to risk their franchise player until he is back to 100 percent.

Behind the Injury

The discomfort for Curry dates back to a January 30 matchup against the Detroit Pistons. During that contest, the two-time MVP appeared visibly hampered, at one point wearing a brace and frequently clutching at his knee. Since that night, the Warriors have had to navigate a difficult stretch of the schedule without their primary offensive engine.

When Will The Warriors vs Celtics Match Start?

The Warriors and Celtics are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET). While the lack of Curry’s gravity on the court is a significant blow for Golden State, the bright lights of the Chase Center often bring out the best in this resilient roster.