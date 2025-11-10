The uncertainty around RCB’s ownership has inevitably led to discussions on player retention, with Kohli’s role being the most prominent. The team has been put up for sale by its parent company United Spirits Ltd. (a subsidiary of Diageo Plc), which is going through a strategic review and aims to finish the sale by March 31, 2026. The estimated value of the franchise is about USD 2 billion, so there is full speculation around not just management and branding, but also player retention, and of course, as the face of RCB, Kohli is automatically at the center of all this.

Will Virat Kohli Play For RCB If They Get New Owners? Big Decisions Loom

Rumors are rife but various sources say that it is very much possible for Kohli to continue playing for RCB, at least for the time being. A recent report has stated that RCB’s retention strategy prior to the IPL auction in 2026 would be to mostly keep their core squad intact, and it is only a highly improbable turn of events that Kohli will not wear the Bengaluru jersey. In addition, ex Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif at the end of October 2025 went on to say that Kohli had assured to play his first and last IPL matches for RCB, which speaks volumes about his allegiance and the franchise’s likely wish to hold him tight.

Virat Kohli and IPL 2026

However, the situation is still ambiguous. Kohli is yet to sign a new commercial deal with RCB and this is the reason behind the skepticism. The possible transfer of the franchise to another owner might lead to a new management that could change the course of the franchise and thus of players like Kohli. While it is most likely that he will still be playing, what is not so clear is the situation regarding his contract off the field, and how the new agreement will affect his role, promotion, and commitment. To put it simply, even though fans can understandably count on Kohli being part of RCB for IPL 2026, business transactions and negotiations are still ongoing, therefore nothing is settled until retention and contracts are completed.

